For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue increased 6.8% to $1,559.8 million, compared to $1,460.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations was $77.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $163.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations included $8.0 million and $36.2 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Refer to "CARES Act Provider Relief Fund" for further discussion. Net income was $66.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $102.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, net income included a pre-tax gain on sale of businesses of $2.2 million. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, net income included a pre-tax loss on sale of businesses of $0.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $138.4 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $221.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share was $0.37 for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $0.57 for the same quarter, prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release. 

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue increased 12.2% to $6,204.5 million, compared to $5,531.7 million for the prior year. Income from operations increased 25.7% to $713.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $567.7 million for the prior year. Income from operations included $123.8 million and $90.0 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Refer to "CARES Act Provider Relief Fund" for further discussion. Net income increased 45.1% to $499.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $344.6 million for the prior year. For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, net income included pre-tax gains on sales of businesses of $2.2 million and $12.4 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.3% to $947.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $800.6 million for the prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $2.98 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.93 for the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $2.98 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.89 for the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excluded the gains on sales of businesses and their related tax effects for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release. 

Please refer to "Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations" below for further discussion regarding the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on Select Medical's operating results.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of December 31, 2021, Select Medical operated 104 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,881 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 518 occupational health centers in 41 states. At December 31, 2021, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

CARES Act Provider Relief Fund

On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") was enacted. The CARES Act provided additional waivers, reimbursement, grants and other funds to assist health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including appropriations for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, also referred to as the Provider Relief Fund, to be used for preventing, preparing, and responding to COVID-19, and for reimbursing eligible health care providers for health care related expenses and lost revenues that are attributable to COVID-19.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, Select Medical recognized $8.0 million and $123.8 million of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund as other operating income, respectively. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, Select Medical recognized $36.2 million and $90.0 million of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund as other operating income, respectively.

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 7.3% to $577.2 million, compared to $537.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $24.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $75.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $2.0 million of other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 4.3% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 14.0% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 8.1% to $2,246.8 million, compared to $2,077.5 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $268.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $342.4 million for the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $19.9 million of other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 11.9% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 16.5% for the prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 10.5% to $216.4 million, compared to $195.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment was $39.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $42.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 18.2% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 21.6% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 15.6% to $849.3 million, compared to $734.7 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 20.6% to $184.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $153.2 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 21.7% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 20.9% for the prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 7.8% to $277.5 million, compared to $257.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $27.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $27.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 9.9% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 10.8% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 17.9% to $1,084.4 million, compared to $919.9 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 74.7% to $138.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $79.2 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 12.8% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 8.6% for the prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Concentra Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 3.0% to $410.6 million, compared to $398.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 1.9% to $70.7 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $69.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $0.9 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 17.2% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 17.4% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 15.4% to $1,732.0 million, compared to $1,501.4 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 54.1% to $389.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $252.9 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $34.7 million and $1.1 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 22.5% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 16.8% for the prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations

Beginning in March 2020, state governments placed significant restrictions on businesses and mandated closures of non-essential or non-life sustaining businesses, causing many employers to furlough their workforce and temporarily cease or significantly reduce their operations. State governments also implemented restrictions on travel and individual activities outside of the home, closed schools, and mandated other social distancing measures. At the same time, hospitals and other facilities began suspending elective surgeries. In an effort to ensure hospitals and health systems had the capacity to absorb and effectively manage surges of COVID-19 patients, a number of waivers and modifications of certain requirements under the Medicare, Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program ("CHIP") programs were authorized in March 2020, including certain regulations under the Medicare program which govern admissions into Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals. Specifically, Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals which are certified as long-term care hospitals ("LTCHs") became exempt from the greater-than-25-day average length of stay requirement for all cost reporting periods that include the COVID-19 public health emergency period. Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals which are certified as inpatient rehabilitation facilities ("IRFs") could exclude patients admitted solely to respond to the emergency from the calculation of the "60 percent rule" thresholds to receive payment as an IRF. The COVID-19 public health emergency period has been extended and is currently in effect through April 16, 2022.

The adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the actions of governmental authorities and those in the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, caused disruptions in each of Select Medical's segments; these disruptions were most significant within the outpatient rehabilitation and Concentra segments. By mid-March 2020, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics began experiencing significantly less patient visit volume due to declines in patient referrals from physicians, a reduction in workers' compensation injury visits resulting from the temporary closure of businesses, and the suspension of elective surgeries that normally increase the demand for outpatient rehabilitation services. Select Medical's Concentra centers experienced similar declines in patient visit volume due to businesses furloughing their workforce and temporarily ceasing or significantly reducing their operations. Since March 2021, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers have experienced patient visit volumes which approximate or exceed the levels experienced in the months prior to the widespread emergence of COVID-19 in the United States. Although it had experienced temporary disruptions in its core businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Select Medical's Concentra segment was able to expand its services to provide COVID-19 screening and testing.

Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals have played a critical role in caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The relaxation of certain admission restrictions contributed to volume increases in certain of its hospitals during the year ended December 31, 2020. The revenue of Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals has also benefited from the temporary suspension of the 2.0% cut to Medicare payments due to sequestration, which began May 1, 2020 following the enactment of the CARES Act, and was extended through March 31, 2022. From April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022, the sequestration cut will be 1.0% and the full 2.0% sequestration cut will resume July 1, 2022. Certain of Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals did experience temporary declines in patient volume in areas more significantly impacted by the spread of COVID-19 and as a result of the suspension of elective surgeries at hospitals and other facilities, which consequently reduced the demand for inpatient rehabilitation services. Additionally, some of Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals temporarily restricted admissions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The declines in volume occurred principally in April and May 2020. Beginning at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, both Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals modified certain of their protocols in order to follow the guidelines and recommendations for patient treatment and for the protection of their patients and staff members. This has resulted in increased labor costs as well as additional costs resulting from the purchase of personal protective equipment. Further, labor shortages have become more pronounced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Select Medical has experienced an increase in labor costs in its hospitals as a result of constrained staffing due to a shortage of healthcare workers, an increased dependence on contract clinical workers, the loss of unvaccinated employees in jurisdictions requiring vaccination, and federal unemployment subsidies, including unemployment benefits offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Increased turnover rates within Select Medical's employee base have also lead to increased overtime to meet demand and increased wage rates to attract and retain employees.

The unpredictable effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration and extent of disruption on Select Medical's operations, creates uncertainties about Select Medical's future operating results and financial condition. Select Medical has provided revenue and certain operating statistics below for each of its segments for each of the periods presented. Please refer to the risk factors in Select Medical's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 for further discussion.





Critical Illness Recovery Hospital





Revenue





Patient Days





Occupancy Rate





Number of

Hospitals Owned(1)





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





(in thousands)











































January



$    149,799



$    163,238



$     199,611





86,238



90,783



100,933





69%



69%



75%





96



100



99

February



145,586



165,375



190,703





80,806



87,844



92,036





71%



72%



75%





96



100



99

March



162,149



171,908



204,558





91,085



91,831



100,149





73%



70%



74%





96



100



99

Three Months Ended March 31



$    457,534



$     500,521



$     594,872





258,129



270,458



293,118





71%



70%



75%





96



100



99

























































April



$    156,231



$     171,445



$     185,934





88,357



90,710



91,506





70%



71%



70%





99



100



99

May



156,422



178,223



183,471





89,350



95,191



93,708





69%



72%



70%





99



100



99

June



148,490



169,958



174,654





85,153



90,988



87,767





68%



71%



68%





99



100



99

Three Months Ended June 30



$    461,143



$     519,626



$     544,059





262,860



276,889



272,981





69%



72%



69%





99



100



99

Six Months Ended June 30



$    918,677



$  1,020,147



$  1,138,931





520,989



547,347



566,099





70%



71%



72%





99



100



99

























































July



$    151,416



$     175,253



$     171,483





87,143



94,144



88,119





67%



71%



65%





99



99



100

August



155,485



173,967



178,240





86,553



93,964



91,756





66%



71%



68%





99



99



100

September



155,991



170,234



180,923





84,393



90,955



92,579





67%



71%



71%





99



99



100

Three Months Ended September 30



$    462,892



$     519,454



$     530,646





258,089



279,063



272,454





67%



71%



68%





99



99



100

Nine Months Ended September 30



$  1,381,569



$  1,539,601



$  1,669,577





779,078



826,410



838,553





69%



71%



70%





99



99



100

























































October



$     152,791



$     181,251



$     195,444





87,188



95,616



99,935





66%



71%



71%





100



100



104

November



150,399



174,133



191,134





84,540



92,651



96,102





67%



71%



71%





100



99



104

December



151,759



182,514



190,617





87,555



97,079



98,449





67%



72%



70%





100



99



104

Three Months Ended December 31



$     454,949



$     537,898



$     577,195





259,283



285,346



294,486





67%



71%



71%





100



99



104

Twelve Months Ended December 31



$  1,836,518



$  2,077,499



$  2,246,772





1,038,361



1,111,756



1,133,039





68%



71%



71%





100



99



104

 





Rehabilitation Hospital





Revenue





Patient Days





Occupancy Rate





Number of

Hospitals Owned(1)





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





(in thousands)











































January



$    50,615



$    61,673



$    68,297





27,434



32,111



34,404





74%



79%



82%





17



19



20

February



48,080



60,690



64,202





25,442



31,813



32,178





76%



84%



84%





17



19



20

March



55,863



59,656



75,305





29,940



30,644



35,857





78%



76%



85%





18



19



20

Three Months Ended March 31



$  154,558



$  182,019



$  207,804





82,816



94,568



102,439





76%



79%



84%





18



19



20

























































April



$    51,991



$    45,878



$    70,295





28,266



23,553



34,861





76%



61%



85%





18



19



20

May



56,019



57,815



71,190





29,730



29,787



35,604





75%



73%



84%





19



19



20

June



52,364



64,974



71,181





28,529



30,741



34,483





73%



78%



84%





19



19



20

Three Months Ended June 30



$  160,374



$  168,667



$  212,666





86,525



84,081



104,948





75%



71%



85%





19



19



20

Six Months Ended June 30



$  314,932



$  350,686



$  420,470





169,341



178,649



207,387





76%



75%



84%





19



19



20

























































July



$    57,077



$    62,312



$    70,467





30,054



31,986



34,894





75%



81%



83%





19



18



20

August



58,072



63,673



71,682





30,228



32,518



34,835





75%



83%



83%





19



18



20

September



58,220



62,090



70,285





29,172



31,176



33,224





75%



82%



81%





19



18



20

Three Months Ended September 30



$  173,369



$  188,075



$  212,434





89,454



95,680



102,953





75%



82%



82%





19



18



20

Nine Months Ended September 30



$  488,301



$  538,761



$  632,904





258,795



274,329



310,340





75%



77%



84%





19



18



20

























































October



$    61,975



$    66,591



$    72,509





31,767



33,378



35,908





78%



82%



85%





19



19



20

November



60,353



64,610



71,865





31,022



31,581



34,491





79%



80%



84%





19



19



20

December



60,342



64,711



72,062





31,447



31,545



33,962





78%



78%



80%





19



19



20

Three Months Ended December 31



$  182,670



$  195,912



$  216,436





94,236



96,504



104,361





78%



80%



83%





19



19



20

Twelve Months Ended December 31



$  670,971



$  734,673



$  849,340





353,031



370,833



414,701





76%



78%



83%





19



19



20

 





Outpatient Rehabilitation





Revenue





Visits





Working Days(2)





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





(in thousands)





























January



$      83,185



$      90,924



$      76,763





687,007



757,171



625,964





22



22



20

February



78,573



88,239



77,063





658,610



739,061



641,942





20



20



20

March



85,147



76,086



98,135





708,866



626,433



832,248





21



22



23

Three Months Ended March 31



$    246,905



$    255,249



$    251,961





2,054,483



2,122,665



2,100,154





63



64



63











































April



$      90,230



$      49,084



$      95,251





762,914



386,108



810,314





22



22



22

May



90,272



51,186



89,030





759,829



409,703



758,773





22



20



20

June



81,389



66,868



96,128





680,762



546,456



835,774





20



22



22

Three Months Ended June 30



$    261,891



$    167,138



$    280,409





2,203,505



1,342,267



2,404,861





64



64



64

Six Months Ended June 30



$    508,796



$    422,387



$    532,370





4,257,988



3,464,932



4,505,015





127



128



127











































July



$      89,267



$      77,793



$      90,352





754,102



636,826



780,118





22



22



21

August



90,687



79,034



93,056





743,813



651,738



798,459





22



21



22

September



85,376



83,215



91,132





706,413



694,808



768,493





20



21



21

Three Months Ended September 30



$    265,330



$    240,042



$    274,540





2,204,328



1,983,372



2,347,070





64



64



64

Nine Months Ended September 30



$    774,126



$    662,429



$    806,910





6,462,316



5,448,304



6,852,085





191



192



191











































October



$      96,868



$      88,274



$      91,705





808,649



745,562



772,068





23



22



21

November



87,072



82,102



93,345





722,607



685,885



797,756





20



20



21

December



87,945



87,108



92,401





725,710



713,593



771,715





21



22



21

Three Months Ended December 31



$    271,885



$    257,484



$    277,451





2,256,966



2,145,040



2,341,539





64



64



63

Twelve Months Ended December 31



$ 1,046,011



$    919,913



$ 1,084,361





8,719,282



7,593,344



9,193,624





255



256



254

 





Concentra





Revenue





Visits





Working Days(2)





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





(in thousands)





























January



$    133,507



$    141,236



$    127,103





985,598



1,032,069



867,793





22



22



20

February



126,309



133,690



132,349





919,065



965,741



869,910





20



20



20

March



136,505



123,609



163,388





1,006,944



879,585



1,057,871





21



22



23

Three Months Ended March 31



$    396,321



$    398,535



$    422,840





2,911,607



2,877,395



2,795,574





63



64



63











































April



$    140,050



$      91,178



$    152,143





1,040,543



610,555



999,622





22



22



22

May



143,183



99,228



142,228





1,073,763



674,629



956,250





22



20



20

June



130,218



121,932



162,001





988,783



865,896



1,074,206





20



22



22

Three Months Ended June 30



$    413,451



$    312,338



$    456,372





3,103,089



2,151,080



3,030,078





64



64



64

Six Months Ended June 30



$    809,772



$    710,873



$    879,212





6,014,696



5,028,475



5,825,652





127



128



127











































July



$    142,385



$    132,465



$    146,509





1,057,809



930,427



1,033,266





22



22



21

August



144,452



130,291



150,333





1,087,165



933,555



1,106,356





22



21



22

September



135,063



129,103



145,348





1,005,929



963,065



1,084,009





20



21



21

Three Months Ended September 30



$    421,900



$    391,859



$    442,190





3,150,903



2,827,047



3,223,631





64



64



64

Nine Months Ended September 30



$ 1,231,672



$ 1,102,732



$ 1,321,402





9,165,599



7,855,522



9,049,283





191



192



191











































October



$    149,260



$    139,365



$    143,609





1,113,408



1,011,816



1,072,531





23



22



21

November



123,152



126,431



135,417





908,159



867,918



991,937





19



19



21

December



124,733



132,906



131,613





881,699



892,648



938,973





21



22



21

Three Months Ended December 31



$    397,145



$    398,702



$    410,639





2,903,266



2,772,382



3,003,441





63



63



63

Twelve Months Ended December 31



$ 1,628,817



$ 1,501,434



$ 1,732,041





12,068,865



10,627,904



12,052,724





254



255



254

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1)

Represents the number of hospitals owned at the end of each period presented.

(2)

Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented.

Purchase of Concentra Interest

On December 24, 2021, Select Medical, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe XII, L.P. ("WCAS"), and Dignity Health Holding Corporation ("DHHC") entered into an agreement pursuant to which Select Medical acquired substantially all of the outstanding membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent that it did not already own from WCAS, DHHC, and the other equity holders of Concentra Group Holdings Parent for approximately $660.7 million.

This purchase was in lieu of, and deemed to be, the exercise of the third put right provided to certain equity holders under the terms of the Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, LLC, dated as of February 1, 2018. Following this purchase, Select Medical owns approximately 99.3% of the outstanding membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, LLC on a fully diluted basis and 100.0% of the outstanding voting membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, LLC.

Dividend

On February 17, 2022, Select Medical's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend will be payable on or about March 16, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 4, 2022.

There is no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The declaration and payment of dividends in the future are at the discretion of Select Medical's board of directors after taking into account various factors, including, but not limited to, Select Medical's financial condition, operating results, available cash and current and anticipated cash needs, the terms of Select Medical's indebtedness, and other factors Select Medical's board of directors may deem to be relevant.

Stock Repurchase Program

The board of directors of Select Medical has authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion worth of shares of its common stock. The common stock repurchase program will remain in effect until December 31, 2023, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, Select Medical repurchased 387,212 shares at a cost of approximately $11.1 million, or $28.65 per share, which includes transaction costs. During the year ended December 31, 2021, Select Medical repurchased 1,770,720 shares at a cost of approximately $58.6 million, or $33.09 per share, which includes transaction costs. Since the inception of the program through December 31, 2021, Select Medical has repurchased 40,351,628 shares at a cost of approximately $415.2 million, or $10.29 per share, which includes transaction costs.

Business Outlook for Revenue

Given the uncertainties due to significantly increased labor costs resulting from higher than expected use of agency clinical staff, Select Medical is issuing its business outlook at this time for revenue only for 2022. Select Medical expects revenue to be in the range of $6.25 billion to $6.40 billion for the full year of 2022. Select Medical is also reaffirming its previously issued three-year compound annual growth rate target for revenue only, which is expected to be in the range of 4% to 6% for 2021 through 2023. Select Medical intends to readdress its business outlook and target compound annual growth rates for Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per common share when the labor climate stabilizes.

Conference Call

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, as well as its business outlook and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of its reporting segments, on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 9:00am ET. The domestic dial in number for the call is 1-866-440-2669. The international dial in number is 1-409-220-9844. The conference ID for the call is 7334656. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available until 12:00pm ET, March 4, 2022. The replay number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay will be 7334656. The replay can also be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website, www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

*   *   *   *   *

Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements related to Select Medical's 2022 and long-term business outlook. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:

  • developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the pandemic, additional measures taken by government authorities and the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, and further legislative and regulatory actions which impact healthcare providers, including actions that may impact the Medicare program;
  • changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in revenue, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;
  • the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;
  • the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;
  • a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;
  • acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;
  • our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;
  • private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future revenue and profitability;
  • the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our revenue and profitability;
  • shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers, or the inability to attract or retain healthcare professionals due to the heightened risk of infection related to the COVID-19 pandemic, could increase our operating costs significantly or limit our ability to staff our facilities;
  • competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our revenue and profitability;
  • the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;
  • the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;
  • a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and
  • other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.

I.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)







2020



2021



% Change

Revenue



$             1,460,494



$             1,559,811



6.8 %

Costs and expenses:













Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization



1,246,594



1,402,570



12.5

General and administrative



35,229



37,950



7.7

Depreciation and amortization



51,526



51,943



0.8

Total costs and expenses



1,333,349



1,492,463



11.9

Other operating income



36,184



10,191



N/M  

Income from operations



163,329



77,539



(52.5)

Other income and expense:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries



9,763



11,248



15.2

Gain (loss) on sale of businesses



(303)



2,155



N/M  

Interest income





601



N/M  

Interest expense



(35,512)



(33,870)



(4.6)

Income before income taxes



137,277



57,673



(58.0)

Income tax expense (benefit)



35,062



(8,637)



N/M  

Net income



102,215



66,310



(35.1)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



24,941



16,453



(34.0)

Net income attributable to Select Medical



$                   77,274



$                   49,857



(35.5) %

Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)



$                       0.57



$                       0.37





_______________________________________________________________________________

(1)     Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.

N/M   Not meaningful.

 

 

II.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)







2020



2021



% Change

Revenue



$             5,531,713



$             6,204,515



12.2 %

Costs and expenses:













Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization



4,710,372



5,285,149



12.2

General and administrative



138,037



146,975



6.5

Depreciation and amortization



205,659



202,645



(1.5)

Total costs and expenses



5,054,068



5,634,769



11.5

Other operating income



90,012



144,028



N/M  

Income from operations



567,657



713,774



25.7

Other income and expense:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries



29,440



44,428



50.9

Gain on sale of businesses



12,387



2,155



N/M  

Interest income





5,350



N/M  

Interest expense



(153,011)



(135,985)



(11.1)

Income before income taxes



456,473



629,722



38.0

Income tax expense



111,867



129,773



16.0

Net income



344,606



499,949



45.1

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



85,611



97,724



14.1

Net income attributable to Select Medical



$                 258,995



$                 402,225



55.3 %

Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)



$                       1.93



$                       2.98





_______________________________________________________________________________

(1)          Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.

N/M        Not meaningful.

 

III.  Earnings per Share

For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings.

The following table sets forth the net income attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021:





Basic and Diluted EPS







Three Months Ended

December 31,



Years Ended

 December 31,







2020



2021



2020



2021



Net income



$        102,215



$          66,310



$        344,606



$        499,949



Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests



24,941



16,453



85,611



97,724



Net income attributable to Select Medical



77,274



49,857



258,995



402,225



Less: net income attributable to participating securities



2,638



1,660



8,896



13,435



Net income attributable to common shares



$          74,636



$          48,197



$        250,099



$        388,790



The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2021:





Three Months Ended December 31,





2020





2021





Net Income Allocation



Shares(1)



Basic and Diluted EPS





Net Income Allocation



Shares(1)



Basic and Diluted EPS

Common shares



$         74,636



130,269



$             0.57





$         48,197



129,679



$             0.37

Participating securities



2,638



4,605



$             0.57





1,660



4,466



$             0.37

Total



$         77,274













$         49,857









 





Years Ended December 31,





2020





2021





Net Income Allocation



Shares(1)



Basic and Diluted EPS





Net Income Allocation



Shares(1)



Basic and Diluted EPS

Common shares



$       250,099



129,780



$             1.93





$       388,790



130,249



$             2.98

Participating securities



8,896



4,616



$             1.93





13,435



4,501



$             2.98

Total



$       258,995













$       402,225









_______________________________________________________________________________

(1)     Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.

 

 

IV.  Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 (In thousands, unaudited)







December 31,





2020



2021

Assets









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$                     577,061



$                       74,310

Accounts receivable



896,763



889,303

Other current assets



120,176



175,826

Total Current Assets



1,594,000



1,139,439

Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,032,217



1,078,754

Property and equipment, net



943,420



961,467

Goodwill



3,379,014



3,448,912

Identifiable intangible assets, net



387,541



374,879

Other assets



319,207



356,720

Total Assets



$                  7,655,399



$                  7,360,171

Liabilities and Equity









Current Liabilities:









Payables and accruals



$                     800,918



$                     942,288

Government advances



321,807



83,790

Unearned government assistance



82,607



93

Current operating lease liabilities



220,413



229,334

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable



12,621



17,572

Total Current Liabilities



1,438,366



1,273,077

Non-current operating lease liabilities



875,367



916,540

Long-term debt, net of current portion



3,389,398



3,556,385

Non-current deferred tax liability



132,421



142,792

Other non-current liabilities



168,703



106,442

Total Liabilities



6,004,255



5,995,236

Redeemable non-controlling interests



398,171



39,033

Total equity



1,252,973



1,325,902

Total Liabilities and Equity



$                  7,655,399



$                  7,360,171

 

 

V.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

 (In thousands, unaudited)







2020



2021

Operating activities









Net income



$                     102,215



$                       66,310

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries



13,670



9,230

Depreciation and amortization



51,526



51,943

Provision for expected credit losses



323



64

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries



(9,763)



(11,248)

Loss (gain) sale of assets and businesses



2,160



(2,322)

Stock compensation expense



6,422



8,938

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs



549



562

Deferred income taxes



(159)



17,020

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:









Accounts receivable



(25,188)



22,456

Other current assets



4,040



(596)

Other assets



1,252



(4,072)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



44,722



(141,001)

Government advances





(75,715)

Unearned government assistance



15,669



(2,321)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



207,438



(60,752)

Investing activities









Business combinations, net of cash acquired



(6,732)



(55,081)

Purchases of property and equipment



(40,868)



(55,151)

Investment in businesses



(5,568)



(4,600)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses





15,564

Net cash used in investing activities



(53,168)



(99,268)

Financing activities









Borrowings on revolving facilities





160,000

Borrowings of other debt



5,022



13,498

Principal payments on other debt



(5,561)



(16,758)

Dividends paid to common stockholders





(16,784)

Repurchase of common stock



(1,792)



(13,426)

Increase in overdrafts





42,353

Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests



5,878



806

Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests



(10,393)



(22,684)

Purchase of membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent



(210,163)



(660,658)

Net cash used in financing activities



(217,009)



(513,653)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(62,739)



(673,673)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



639,800



747,983

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$                     577,061



$                       74,310

Supplemental information:









Cash paid for interest



$                       15,062



$                       13,633

Cash paid for taxes



$                       26,945



$                       44,327

 

 

VI.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

 (In thousands, unaudited)







2020



2021

Operating activities









Net income



$                     344,606



$                     499,949

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries



35,390



37,002

Depreciation and amortization



205,659



202,645

Provision for expected credit losses



604



236

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries



(29,440)



(44,428)

Gain on sale of assets and businesses



(22,563)



(2,409)

Stock compensation expense



27,250



30,940

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs



2,184



2,217

Deferred income taxes



(14,715)



5,055

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:









Accounts receivable



(116,601)



23,101

Other current assets



(18,775)



(2,418)

Other assets



17,587



(7,196)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



196,164



(19,767)

Government advances



318,116



(241,185)

Unearned government assistance



82,607



(82,514)

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,028,073



401,228

Investing activities









Business combinations, net of cash acquired



(20,808)



(81,911)

Purchases of property and equipment



(146,440)



(180,537)

Investment in businesses



(31,425)



(20,967)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses



83,320



26,821

Net cash used in investing activities



(115,353)



(256,594)

Financing activities









Borrowings on revolving facilities



470,000



160,000

Payments on revolving facilities



(470,000)



Payments on term loans



(39,843)



Borrowings of other debt



40,108



33,013

Principal payments on other debt



(48,381)



(39,668)

Dividends paid to common stockholders





(50,600)

Repurchase of common stock



(16,034)



(79,476)

Increase in overdrafts





42,353

Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests



7,564



20,732

Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests



(38,589)



(73,081)

Purchase of membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent



(576,366)



(660,658)

Net cash used in financing activities



(671,541)



(647,385)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



241,179



(502,751)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



335,882



577,061

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$                     577,061



$                       74,310

Supplemental information:









Cash paid for interest



$                     155,236



$                     132,203

Cash paid for taxes



$                     108,890



$                     181,184

 

 

VII.  Key Statistics

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

 (unaudited)







2020



2021



% Change

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital













Number of hospitals – end of period(a)



99



104





Revenue (,000)



$            537,898



$            577,195



7.3 %

Number of patient days(b)(c)



285,346



294,486



3.2 %

Number of admissions(b)(d)



9,376



9,786



4.4 %

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)



$                1,881



$                1,946



3.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)



$              75,284



$              24,572



(67.4) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin



14.0 %



4.3 %





Rehabilitation Hospital













Number of hospitals – end of period(a)



30



30





Revenue (,000)



$            195,912



$            216,436



10.5 %

Number of patient days(b)(c)



96,504



104,361



8.1 %

Number of admissions(b)(d)



6,592



7,134



8.2 %

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)



$                1,839



$                1,888



2.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)



$              42,392



$              39,326



(7.2) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin



21.6 %



18.2 %





Outpatient Rehabilitation













Number of clinics – end of period(a)



1,788



1,881





Revenue (,000)



$            257,484



$            277,451



7.8 %

Number of visits(b)(f)



2,145,040



2,341,539



9.2 %

Revenue per visit(b)(g)



$                   103



$                   102



(1.0) %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)



$              27,701



$              27,551



(0.5) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin



10.8 %



9.9 %





Concentra













Number of centers – end of period(b)



517



518





Revenue (,000)



$            398,702



$            410,639



3.0 %

Number of visits(b)(f)



2,772,382



3,003,441



8.3 %

Revenue per visit(b)(g)



$                   122



$                   125



2.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)



$              69,382



$              70,709



1.9 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin



17.4 %



17.2 %





_______________________________________________________________________________

(a)

Includes managed locations.

(b)

Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.

(c)

Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented.

(d)     

Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented.

(e)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days.

(f)

Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented.

(g)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.

 

 

VIII.  Key Statistics

For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

 (unaudited)







2020



2021



% Change

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital













Number of hospitals – end of period(a)



99



104





Revenue (,000)



$         2,077,499



$         2,246,772



8.1 %

Number of patient days(b)(c)



1,111,756



1,133,039



1.9 %

Number of admissions(b)(d)



37,456



37,921



1.2 %

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)



$                1,858



$                1,972



6.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)



$            342,427



$            267,993



(21.7) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin



16.5 %



11.9 %





Rehabilitation Hospital













Number of hospitals – end of period(a)



30



30





Revenue (,000)



$            734,673



$            849,340



15.6 %

Number of patient days(b)(c)



370,833



414,701



11.8 %

Number of admissions(b)(d)



25,081



28,868



15.1 %

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)



$                1,793



$                1,868



4.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)



$            153,203



$            184,704



20.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin



20.9 %



21.7 %





Outpatient Rehabilitation













Number of clinics – end of period(a)



1,788



1,881





Revenue (,000)



$            919,913



$         1,084,361



17.9 %

Number of visits(b)(f)



7,593,344



9,193,624



21.1 %

Revenue per visit(b)(g)



$                   104



$                   102



(1.9) %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)



$              79,164



$            138,275



74.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin



8.6 %



12.8 %





Concentra













Number of centers – end of period(b)



517



518





Revenue (,000)



$         1,501,434



$         1,732,041



15.4 %

Number of visits(b)(f)



10,627,904



12,052,724



13.4 %

Revenue per visit(b)(g)



$                   123



$                   125



1.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)



$            252,892



$            389,616



54.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin



16.8 %



22.5 %





_______________________________________________________________________________

(a)

Includes managed locations.

(b)

Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.

(c) 

Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented.

(d)

Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented.

(e)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days.

(f)

Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented.

(g)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.

 

IX.  Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, unaudited)

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, income from operations, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Years Ended

 December 31,



2020



2021



2020



2021

Net income

$           102,215



$             66,310



$           344,606



$           499,949

Income tax expense (benefit)

35,062



(8,637)



111,867



129,773

Interest expense

35,512



33,870



153,011



135,985

Interest income



(601)





(5,350)

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses

303



(2,155)



(12,387)



(2,155)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(9,763)



(11,248)



(29,440)



(44,428)

Income from operations

$           163,329



$             77,539



$           567,657



$           713,774

Stock compensation expense:















Included in general and administrative

5,565



7,061



22,053



24,598

Included in cost of services

857



1,877



5,197



6,342

Depreciation and amortization

51,526



51,943



205,659



202,645

Adjusted EBITDA

$           221,277



$           138,420



$           800,566



$           947,359

















Critical illness recovery hospital(a)

$             75,284



$             24,572



$           342,427



$           267,993

Rehabilitation hospital

42,392



39,326



153,203



184,704

Outpatient rehabilitation

27,701



27,551



79,164



138,275

Concentra(b)

69,382



70,709



252,892



389,616

Other(c)(d)

6,518



(23,738)



(27,120)



(33,229)

Adjusted EBITDA

$           221,277



$           138,420



$           800,566



$           947,359

_______________________________________________________________________________

(a)

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $2.0 million and $19.9 million, respectively. The other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

(b)

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $1.0 million and $35.0 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $1.1 million. The other operating income is primarily related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund.

(c)

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $7.1 million and $89.1 million, respectively. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $36.2 million and $88.9 million, respectively. The other operating income is related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund.

(d)

Other primarily includes general and administrative costs and other operating income, as discussed further above.

 

X.  Reconciliation of Earnings per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share

For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP.  Items excluded from adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Select Medical believes that the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are important to investors because they are reflective of the financial performance of Select Medical's ongoing operations and provide better comparability of its results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or substitutes for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following tables reconcile net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis to adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis.



Three Months Ended December 31,



2020



Per Share(a)



2021



Per Share(a)

Net income attributable to common shares(a)

$             74,636



$                 0.57



$             48,197



$                 0.37

Adjustments:(b)















Loss (gain) on sale of businesses

201



0.00



(775)



0.00

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares

$             74,837



$                 0.57



$             47,422



$                 0.37

 



Years Ended December 31,



2020



Per Share(a)



2021



Per Share(a)

Net income attributable to common shares(a)

$           250,099



$                 1.93



$           388,790



$                 2.98

Adjustments:(b)















Gain on sale of businesses

(4,888)



(0.04)



(775)



0.00

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares

$           245,211



$                 1.89



$           388,015



$                 2.98

_______________________________________________________________________________

(a)

Net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, as presented in table III.

(b)

Adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax and non-controlling interest impacts and are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. The estimated income tax impact, which is determined using tax rates based on the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which the adjustment occurred, includes both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit.



For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the estimated income tax effect on the adjustment made to net income attributable to common shares was immaterial. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax expense of approximately $1.1 million



For the year ended December 31, 2020, the adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax expense of approximately $3.3 million. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax expense of approximately $1.1 million.

 

 

