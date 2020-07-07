BRANCHVILLE, N.J., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) has announced that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The company will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.
This call will be webcast live and can be accessed on Selective's website at www.Selective.com. A press release and financial supplement will also be available on the Investors page of Selective's website after the market close on July 29, 2020.
A replay of the conference call will be available July 30 through August 28, 2020 on Selective's website.
About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including listing in the Fortune 1000 and being named one of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers" by Forbes Magazine. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.
Investor Contact: Rohan Pai
973-948-1364
rohan.pai@selective.com
Media Contact: Jamie M. Beal
973-948-1234
jamie.beal@selective.com