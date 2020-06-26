U_Haul_Louisville.jpg

Until recently, U-Haul at Preston Hwy. lacked the space to offer a self-storage product. But thanks to the recent acquisition of a 1.72-acre abutting property southeast of the store, U-Haul is now adding storage options.

 By U-Haul

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisville residents have called on the U-Haul store at 4612 Preston Hwy. for essential do-it-yourself moving products and services since 1977.

Until recently, U-Haul at Preston Hwy. lacked the space to offer a self-storage product. But thanks to the recent acquisition of a 1.72-acre abutting property southeast of the store, U-Haul is now adding storage options.

Preliminary construction plans for the property call for the creation of a multi-story, state-of-the-art self-storage building. The first floor will feature a covered load/unload area, allowing customers to protect their goods from the weather when accessing their indoor rooms. Plans also call for outdoor drive-up storage units.

"There is a huge need for self-storage in Louisville, so we need to expand to meet that demand," said Christopher Minnich, U-Haul Company of Louisville president. "We look forward to offering a range of options, including indoor climate-controlled units with high-tech security features."

Contact U-Haul at Preston Hwy. at (502) 367-2214 or stop by to visit general manager Gayla Schade and her team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Approximately 800 self-storage units at affordable price points will be available when the facility is completed in 2021.

"The abutting property will be transformed into something U-Haul and the City of Louisville can be proud of," Minnich added.

Once the new facility is ready, Minnich expects to hire additional Team Members. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within Louisville. Find U-Haul career opportunities at jobs.uhaul.com. U-Haul also encourages local contractors to bid on construction work.

During construction, U-Haul at Preston Hwy. will continue to offer truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies and boxes, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable storage containers, propane and more.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak while offering contactless programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups – in addition to the household mover.

Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe during the summer moving season.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor 
Jeff Lockridge  
E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com  
Phone: 602-263-6981 
Website: uhaul.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.