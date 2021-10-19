SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seller's Corner today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Seller's Corner, a firm that focuses exclusively on serving home sellers in San Diego, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Seller's Corner was founded by Jorge Verdugo, who became a real estate professional in 2003 after purchasing his first condo in San Diego's Little Italy. Since 2011, Verdugo has successfully closed more than 300 residential transactions, and he elevates his services through his expertise as a developer and prolific interior designer. In addition to sales, Verdugo has experience in growth strategy, project management, and client relations. He's also a passionate agent mentor.
Partnering with Side will ensure Seller's Corner remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Seller's Corner with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Seller's Corner will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"I'm excited to take advantage of Side's offerings to set Seller's Corner apart from other San Diego brands with next-level capabilities," said Verdugo, "and I look forward to employing these innovative tactics to sell my clients' homes."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
Seller's Corner's team of agents shares more than 20 years of combined industry experience, but it's their amassed knowledge, deep regional insights, investment savvy, extensive sales history, and — most of all — hyper-niched seller focus that easily sets them apart from other local real estate companies. The result is a client experience and outcome that are also one-of-a-kind. To learn more, visit http://sellerscorner.com/.
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
