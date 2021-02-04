BOWIE, Md., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SemaConnect, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging amenities to the North American commercial, multifamily, and fleet market announces its new Vice President of Human Resources, Jeannie Plew. Prior to SemaConnect, Ms. Plew was the Vice President of Human Resources at DrFirst, a healthcare technology company based in Rockville, Maryland. Ms. Plew will lead recruiting and employee engagement as SemaConnect enters its next phase of growth in the expanding EV technology market.
Founded in 2008, SemaConnect is a leading EV charging equipment and network provider to some of the most well-known commercial real estate and commercial fueling firms such as CBRE, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, and Electrify America. Smart technology solutions include the Series 5 Personal EV Charging Station, Series 6 Shared/Commercial EV Charging Station, and the Series 7 Fleet EV Charging Station. Ms. Plew will lead recruiting as SemaConnect expands growth and innovation in all teams this year.
"We're excited to welcome Jeannie Plew to the SemaConnect team," said Mahi Reddy, Founder and CEO at SemaConnect. "2021 will be a year of growth in the EV market, and we're working hard to expand our product line, technical capabilities, sales, and client services. Jeannie's extensive experience will help SemaConnect reach the next level of growth."
About SemaConnect:
SemaConnect is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network platform. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful charging station deployments at Class A properties since its founding in 2008, for companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.semaconnect.com.
