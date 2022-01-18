WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SemaConnect announces its participation in the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International's annual Government/Industry Meeting (GIM) this week at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. As a leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure to the commercial, residential, and fleet world, SemaConnect brings over a decade of EV charging insights and expertise to attendees seeking information on the latest automotive technology and regulatory developments. Joseph Inglisa, industry veteran and SemaConnect's vice president of business development, will speak alongside leaders from the Colorado Department of Transportation and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection about electric vehicle charging during the "Driving Toward a Zero Emissions Future: State Strategies for Electrifying Vehicles" session on Wednesday, January 19. SemaConnect EV charging experts will also display the Series 6 commercial charging station at Booth 7.
Co-located with the Washington Auto Show, GIM brings government, regulatory, policy, and automakers together in the nation's capital to discuss the newest automotive designs. This year, the SAE Government/Industry Meeting sessions will be held in-person and on-demand on January 18-20.
"Demand for electric vehicles and EV charging infrastructure has truly taken off in recent years," said Joseph Inglisa, vice president of business development at SemaConnect. "Especially with the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and continued discussion of the Build Back Better bill, industry and government alike are concerned about ensuring access and seamless integration of smart, easy-to-use electric vehicle charging stations nationwide. I look forward to discussing our solutions during Wednesday's session and invite everyone to visit the SemaConnect booth this week."
For more information, or to register for the SAE Government/Industry Meeting, visit https://www.sae.org/attend/government-industry.
About SemaConnect:
SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Nike, Electrify America, and SP Plus.
SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.semaconnect.com.
Media Contact
Stephen Carroll, SemaConnect, Inc., +1 (301) 352-3730 Ext: 247, stephen.carroll@semaconnect.com
Bethany Villarreal, SemaConnect, Inc, (301) 352-3730 209, bethany.villarreal@semaconnect.com
SOURCE SemaConnect, Inc.