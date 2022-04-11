Top electric vehicle charging provider brings home and fleet charging solutions to the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SemaConnect, leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions to the North American commercial, residential, and fleet market, announces its attendance at this year's NAFA Institute and Expo (I&E) taking place on April 11-13 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. SemaConnect experts will bring the latest in fleet charging solutions to the fleet industry's leading annual conference. SemaConnect will display the Series 4 Home and Series 7 Fleet EV charging stations in booth 1732 and join Monday's "EV Charging is Changing (Again) for the Better" session led by Assetworks.
The NAFA Institute and Expo brings fleet managers from all segments including government, utility, and corporate fleets nationwide. 2022 marks an industry-wide focus on electrification as federal agencies prepare to electrify the federal fleet and corporations form new sustainability plans. Of the 68 events scheduled during the conference, nine will focus on electric vehicle technology. Monday's "EV Charging is Changing (Again) for the Better" session, which includes experts from Assetworks and SemaConnect, is the first EV session of the conference.
"Talking with fleet managers this spring, there is a true urgency in planning and buying EV charging stations in 2022," said Terri Titas-Wolcott, director of fleet sales at SemaConnect. "The 2022 NAFA Institute and Expo will be monumental in educating fleet managers in their most important fleet upgrade. I'm looking forward to joining my colleagues during today's EV charging session and meeting fleet managers during the expo this week."
At booth 1732 during the exposition, SemaConnect will display the Series 4 Home and Series 7 Fleet EV charging stations. Both Level 2 charging stations are perfect for fleet managers who need modern, easy-to-use solutions for charging fleet vehicles at home or at the fleet depot. The Series 4 offers flexible amperage settings up to 50amp. The Series 7 has 30amp and 80amp options for light and medium duty fleet vehicles. The cloud-based SemaConnect Fleet Management Software provides fleet managers with top features for EV fleets including fleet manager portal, scheduled charging, late plug-in/plug-out alerts, session analytics, health monitoring, and smart access controls. In addition, all products offer integration with SemaConnect's public network of charging stations nationwide.
For more information about the NAFA Institute and Expo, visit https://www.nafainstitute.org/.
About SemaConnect:
SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Nike, Electrify America, and SP Plus. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://semaconnect.com/.
