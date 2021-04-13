PHOENIX, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semarchy, the creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™, announced today that Jenny James has been named as the new Sales Director UK. James will report to Hervé Chapron, who recently joined the business as VP and general Manager EMEA.
James began her career in audit and accounting, moving to pre-sales roles in software before eventually moving fully into sales. She has held sales and sales management positions with Symantec, Computer Associates, Stibo, Informatica and most recently Reltio.
Chapron said, "Jenny's experience and breadth of knowledge in this industry makes her a natural fit for our next stage of growth as an organization. I am excited to see her bring our UK sales operation to an even greater level of success."
Managing an experienced sales team and a solid existing client base, James will be responsible for growing the Semarchy client base and maximizing customer success in the UK, Nordics and Benelux regions.
James said, "I'm so excited to join Semarchy. I've been watching the profile of the company explode over the past few years. It's a great time to join a company focused on changing the marketplace with their unique value proposition for organizations who intend to ensure the quality of their business critical data and improve their performance."
About Semarchy
Semarchy is the creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™ which empowers business users to become data champions. Its xDM platform enables organizations of any size and helps them quickly bring together the critical information scattered across applications into a single data hub, with fast time to value. Data can be discovered, mastered, governed, and centrally managed in a non-intrusive way. Semarchy xDM is natively available on most popular cloud marketplaces, such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and also as Software as a Service (SaaS), all with the same features as the on-premises platform.
Media Contact
Heather Scheftel, Semarchy, +44 7588714796, heather.scheftel@semarchy.com
SOURCE Semarchy