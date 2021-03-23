PHOENIX, Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semarchy, the creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™, announced today that former COO, TH Herbert has been appointed CEO effective March 31, 2021. Company founder and current CEO, Salah Kamel, will transition to a strategic role with the Board of Directors. He will continue to serve as a key advisor to the company, its partners and clients.
In addition, Hervé Chapron has recently joined the company to lead the European operations and sales. Hervé has a strong background of 24 years in Enterprise Data Software and most recently spent 12 years at Qlik in various leadership positions.
This transition builds on Semarchy's recently announced investment by Providence Strategic Growth (PSG) in September of 2020, positioning the company for the next phase of growth as a recognized leader in the Master Data Management market.
Salah said, "TH joined Semarchy in 2017, and his outstanding results driving the growth of the company in North America convinced me to promote him to COO in late 2018. His exceptional skills and deep knowledge of the industry made him, once again, the perfect fit for his new responsibilities as a CEO. I am 100% confident in his ability to take us all to the next level, while preserving the core values of the company with our employees, partners, and clients."
TH said, "From day one, Salah has been instrumental in driving the vision of the company to turn Semarchy into an industry leader. As we accelerate our expansion, it is critical for him to focus on the continued market strategy and product direction, while allowing us to maintain the excellent quality of product and support that our clients have come to expect from us. Along with Hervé, I feel that we are in a perfect position to deliver even better outcomes and service to our clients with this improved structure."
About Semarchy
Semarchy is the creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™ which empowers business users to become data champions. Its xDM platform enables organizations of any size and helps them quickly bring together the critical information scattered across applications into a single data hub, with fast time to value. Data can be discovered, mastered, governed, and centrally managed in a non-intrusive way. Semarchy xDM is natively available on most popular cloud marketplaces, such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and also as Software as a Service (SaaS), all with the same features as the on-premises platform.
