ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SemiCab today announced the appointment of a new advisory board member, interactive media expert, Guy Primus. Primus brings over 20 years of experience in the areas of product and business development, strategic planning, and negotiation. His passion for leveraging technology to connect people to the things that enhance their lives aligns well with SemiCab's mission to deliver a Collaborative Transportation Platform that eliminates empty miles, reduces the nation's carbon footprint, and creates new economic value across the transportation network.
Primus is a patent-holding inventor with a 20-year career in the tech industry that includes leadership roles with Microsoft, Starbucks, Overbrook Entertainment, and the Virtual Reality Company. He started his career as a logistics consultant, advising industry titans including FedEx, UPS, and Waste Management. He is currently the CEO at Valence Community, a platform dedicated to creating new paths to success for Black professionals. Primus is known for his strategic vision, creative solutions, and customer-focused approach which will make him a valuable advisor for SemiCab.
"We are excited to expand our advisory board with a member who will bring immeasurable expertise and insight to our work," said SemiCab CEO Ajesh Kapoor. "We are hyper-focused on ensuring our board represents a variety of experts from different industries including technology, law, and supply chain, and Guy Primus is no exception."
SemiCab has created a cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform to create net new efficiencies by predicting and optimizing millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. With Guy Primus on board, the company is confident they will continue to bring transformational innovation that will improve overall network efficiency for all participants.
For more information on how SemiCab works, visit http://www.semicab.com.
About SemiCab, Inc.
SemiCab is a digital freight ecosystem built to help shippers, carriers, and brokers alike—that's what makes SemiCab a Collaborative Transportation Platform. SemiCab facilitates communication, enables collaboration, and brings much-needed transparency to the freight industry. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to create visibility. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and proprietary optimization models. By taking advantage of modern technology and advanced optimization techniques, SemiCab creates efficient round-trip capacity and increases the utilization of private and dedicated fleets. The result? Shippers pay less and carriers and drivers make more. To learn more visit: SemiCab.com.
Contact Information:
SemiCab, Inc. | info@semicab.com | https://www.linkedin.com/company/semicab/ | https://twitter.com/mySemiCab | https://www.facebook.com/semicabinc
Media Contact
Noelle Abarelli, Soleado Marketing, 1 404-422-5596, noelle@soleadomarketing.com
SOURCE SemiCab, Inc.