SAN JOSE, Calif., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: SMLR), a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.
"Earlier recognition of vascular disease may enable the healthcare provider to intercede with preventive measures," said Doug Murphy-Chutorian, M.D., chief executive officer of Semler Scientific. "This care management strategy is one objective for utilizing our QuantaFlo® product in the primary practice setting."
FINANCIAL RESULTS
For the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 2018, Semler Scientific reported:
- Revenues of $32,767,000, an increase of $11,276,000, or 52%, compared to $21,491,000
- Cost of revenues of $3,661,000, an increase of $958,000, or 35%, compared to $2,703,000. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was 11%, compared to 13%
- Total operating expenses of $22,059,000, which includes cost of revenues, an increase of $5,910,000, or 37%, compared to $16,149,000
- Pre-tax income of $10,701,000, an increase of $5,661,000, or 112%, compared to $5,040,000. As a percentage of revenues, pre-tax net income was 33% compared to 23%
- Income tax benefit of $4,383,000, primarily due to the release of a tax valuation allowance
- Net income of $15,084,000, or $2.34 per basic share and $1.88 per diluted share, an increase of $10,070,000, or 201% compared to $5,014,000, or $0.82 per basic share and $0.66 per diluted share. As a percentage of revenues, net income was 46% compared to 23%
- Cash of $7,741,000, an increase of $4,457,000, compared to $3,284,000
For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to the corresponding period of 2018, Semler Scientific reported:
- Revenues of $9,151,000, an increase of $3,187,000, or 53%, compared to $5,964,000
- Cost of revenues of $906,000, an increase of $202,000, or 29%, compared to $704,000. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was 10% compared to 12%
- Total operating expenses, which includes cost of revenues, of $6,103,000, an increase of $1,586,000, or 35%, compared to $4,517,000
- Net income of $2,833,000, or $0.43 per basic share and $0.35 per diluted share, an increase of $1,446,000, or 104% compared to net income of $1,387,000, or $0.22 per basic share and $0.17 per diluted share. As a percentage of revenues, net income was 31% compared to 23%
MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS IN 2019
Among the achievements during 2019 were:
- Record annual revenues since inception of the company
- Record annual net income since inception of the company
- Cash position improved to $7.7 million
The company's three largest customers comprised 49.4%, 13.2% and 12.5% of annual revenues. Revenues from fixed price software license fee arrangements were approximately $22,913,000, variable priced software license revenues were approximately $8,927,000 and equipment/other sales were $927,000.
In 2020, Semler Scientific expects continued profitability and generation of cash from operating activities, as well as increased spending to support anticipated growth in its business. It is the company's intent to grow annual revenues at a faster rate than annual expenses and to remain profitable.
"We provide our customers with a cost-effective, user-friendly service that may improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Murphy-Chutorian. "Our intent is to expand penetration of our product into the medical community to assist them in the identification of those at risk for chronic diseases," he concluded.
About Semler Scientific, Inc.:
Semler Scientific, Inc. is a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Semler Scientific's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative proprietary products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific commercially launched its first patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared product in 2011, and received FDA 510(k) clearance for QuantaFlo®, the next generation version of this product in 2015. QuantaFlo® is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of peripheral arterial disease. QuantaFlo® is used by Semler Scientific's customers to more comprehensively evaluate their patients for risk of heart attacks and strokes. Semler Scientific believes it is positioned to provide valuable information to its insurance company and physician customers, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at semlerscientific.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Such statements can be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking language such as the words "may," "will," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "would," "could" or words with similar meaning or the negatives of these terms or by the discussion of strategy or intentions. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding continued profitability and cash generation from operations, the ability to grow revenues faster than expenses and remain profitable, as well as increased spending to support anticipated growth in the business, in addition to statements about the benefits of its service on patient outcomes and future expansion of its customer base. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Semler Scientific's actual results to differ materially from those discussed here, such as whether or not insurance plans and other customers will continue to license its cardiovascular testing products, and its ability to continue to control expenses, along with those statements detailed in Semler Scientific's SEC filings. These forward-looking statements involve assumptions, estimates, and uncertainties that reflect current internal projections, expectations or beliefs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and the risk factors described above. Furthermore, all such statements are made as of the date of this release and Semler Scientific assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements unless otherwise required by law.
Semler Scientific, Inc.
Statements of Income
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)
For the years ended
December 31,
2019
2018
Revenues
$
32,767
$
21,491
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues
3,661
2,703
Engineering and product development
2,479
2,085
Sales and marketing
8,965
7,202
General and administrative
6,954
4,159
Total operating expenses
22,059
16,149
Income from operations
10,708
5,342
Interest income (expense)
2
(59)
Interest expense -- related parties
-
(239)
Other expense
(9)
(4)
Other expense
(7)
(302)
Pre-tax net income
$
10,701
$
5,040
Income tax (benefit) expense
$
(4,383)
$
26
Net income
$
15,084
$
5,014
Net income per share:
Basic
$
2.34
$
0.82
Diluted
$
1.88
$
0.66
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing income per share:
Basic
6,440,724
6,079,326
Diluted
8,029,909
7,629,523
Semler Scientific, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars)
At December 31,
2019
2018
Cash
$
7,741
$
3,284
Other current assets
3,702
2,954
Noncurrent assets
6,844
1,481
Total assets
18,287
7,719
Current liabilities
5,207
3,512
Noncurrent liabilities
7
11
Stockholders' equity
13,073
4,196
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
18,287
$
7,719