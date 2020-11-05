2020 Q3 HIGHLIGHTS compared to Q2 2020: - Revenues were $10,727,000, an increase of $4,354,000, or 68%, compared to $6,373,000 - Pre-tax net income of $5,595,000, an increase of $4,605,000, or 465%, compared to $990,000 - Net income was $4,866,000, or $0.74 per basic share and $0.61 per diluted share, compared to $1,075,000, or $0.16 per basic share and $0.13 per diluted share - Cash at September 30, 2020 increased to $16,793,000 from $13,646,000