SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: SMLR), a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today announced that its chief executive officer, Doug Murphy-Chutorian, and chief marketing officer, Dennis Rosenberg, will participate in the following investor conferences being held virtually in September.
The 5th Annual Colliers Securities Conference
Date: September 10, 2020
Format: One-on-one investor meetings
H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: September 15, 2020
Format: Corporate presentation at 11:30 AM ET and one-on-one meetings. The webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/smlr/1625710
The 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference hosted by Lake Street Securities
Date: September 17, 2020
Format: One-on-one meetings
About Semler Scientific, Inc.:
Semler Scientific, Inc. is a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Semler Scientific's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative proprietary products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific commercially launched its first patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared product in 2011, and received FDA 510(k) clearance for QuantaFlo®, the next generation version of this product, in 2015. QuantaFlo® is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of peripheral arterial disease. QuantaFlo® is used by Semler Scientific's customers to more comprehensively evaluate their patients for risk of heart attacks and strokes. Semler Scientific believes it is positioned to provide valuable information to its insurance company and physician customers, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at semlerscientific.com.
