RIVERVIEW, Fla., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Declared an Essential Health Service as a Home Health Agency, Senior Helpers®, one of the nation's premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, today announced its location in Riverview, Florida, plans to bolster its corps of caregivers to support local seniors and their families. A licensed Home Health Agency by the state of Florida and Accredited by the Joint Commission, Senior Helpers of Hillsborough is approved by the Florida Department of Health and the American Health Care Association to provide Essential Healthcare Services to communities and Health Care facilities throughout Hillsborough County. As a result of the community's growing needs, the franchise will immediately add 15 new caregivers, specifically Certified Nursing Assistants and Home Health Aides, to its existing team of professionally trained in-home senior care experts.
"We are committed to providing exceptional care for the seniors and families in our community, and know our efforts are inherently valuable during this COVID-19 pandemic—when our clients truly do need us most," said Scott Fox, owner and senior care specialist at Senior Helpers of Hillsborough. "Our number one priority at this time is to preserve the health and safety of our clients, staff and community, which will remain as we look to expand our services with new team members to provide the best care for elder loved ones."
Following strict health and safety precautions, Senior Helpers of Hillsborough will host virtual interviews and pre-hire sessions via Zoom to preserve the safety of prospective new hires. In addition to traditional onboarding, caregiver hires will complete extensive, updated pandemic training, including specific safety precautions and procedures as well as basic skills like proper hand washing. Senior Helpers is supplying Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including gloves, masks, suits and hand sanitizer for all caregivers to maintain the safety of all clients and caregivers.
"In this time of complete uncertainty, we are proud to be able to continue offering local-area seniors and their families the care they need," said Peter Ross, chief executive officer, Senior Helpers. "Preserving the safety and health of our team and clients will continue to be our highest priority, and we encourage seniors and their families to continue seeking safe, effective in-home care, knowing Senior Helpers will follow every precaution and procedure with the utmost consideration."
A family-run business for 12 years, Senior Helpers of Hillsborough and its caregivers are available to continue providing immediate care and support for the local senior community and their families. Senior Helpers will continue to be transparent with any new developments and will provide any further updates as necessary. For more information on Senior Helpers of Hillsborough and how to apply, please visit www.seniorhelpers.com/fl/riverview/careers/apply-now. For any questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department's dedicated COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121 or email COVID019@flhealth.gov.
About Senior Helpers®
Senior Helpers® is the nation's premier provider of in-home senior services ranging from specialized care for those with diseases, such as dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, to personal and companion care to help individuals looking for a little assistance with daily activities. Founded in 2002 with a vision to help seniors age with dignity despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges, Senior Helpers® has hundreds of franchised and owned businesses that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors.
Senior Helpers® was the first and remains the only national in-home care provider to be certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has been named by Fortune Magazine as one of the best places to work in the aging services category and one of the best places to work in the state of New York. Senior Helpers is one of Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise Companies and is an approved partner in the Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Senior Helpers is also an active member of the Healthcare Leadership Council—an exclusive alliance of leading healthcare companies from all health sectors committed to advancing the American healthcare system. Learn more by visiting http://www.seniorhelpers.com.
