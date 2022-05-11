Senior Housing News is excited to announce the inaugural BRAIN Conference, an in-person event providing networking and educational opportunities to those providing care for individuals with dementia and Alzheimer's.
CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior Housing News (SHN), an Aging Media Network publication, is pleased to announce the inaugural BRAIN Memory Care Conference, the essential event for owners, operators, developers and care providers looking for insights, innovations and networking related to all aspects of memory care.
Joined by experts from a wide range of disciplines, the BRAIN Conference will offer a full spectrum of perspectives and outlooks on the growing memory care industry.
Attendees will participate in a series of panel discussions around the latest memory care best practices, design trends, investment strategies, and more.
The BRAIN Memory Care Conference provides networking and educational opportunities to those in the business of caring for individuals with dementia and Alzheimer's. The event will host presentations and meetings among industry partners to help advance the quality of care as well as the business and economics of care including reimbursement, expenses and risk management. Audio recordings of the event are available for those who are unable to attend in person.
The conference will take place on July 21, 2022, at Convene, 311 W. Monroe, Chicago, Illinois 60606. It will run from 8 am to 5 pm, offering attendees multiple tracks that cover topics including early diagnosis / treatment, memory care design, clinical strategies, risk management, staffing, value-based care, investment, technology solutions and more.
"Brain health is an increasingly critical area of need across the care continuum," said Aging Media Co-Founder George Yedinak. "The BRAIN Memory Care Conference seeks to address both the opportunities and challenges faced by families, caregivers and organizations that provide memory care."
To reserve your spot for this year's BRAIN Memory Care Conference, please visit
https://seniorhousingnews.com/event/brain/
The BRAIN Memory Care Conference presents a variety of opportunities for speaking, tabletop exhibitions, private meeting rooms and experiential marketing.
For BRAIN Memory Care Conference sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://seniorhousingnews.com/event/brain/
About Aging Media Network and Senior Housing News
Aging Media Network is an innovative publishing company based in Chicago, Illinois, and is the publisher of Senior Housing News, Home Health Care News, Skilled Nursing News, Hospice News, and Behavioral Health Business. Senior Housing News (SHN) is the leading source for news and information covering the senior living industry.
