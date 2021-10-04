OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior Market Sales® (SMS), one of the industry's premier insurance marketing organizations, has acquired Medicare Instructors, a rapidly growing independent insurance brokerage focusing on Medicare insurance and financial solutions for people entering retirement.
"As SMS grows our portfolio of top-tier agencies, Todd Stevenson and his team at Medicare Instructors were an obvious choice," said SMS President Jim Summers. "Todd was a pioneer with telephonic sales, and his dedication to educating clients aligns with SMS'. We're excited to start a new chapter in our partnership with Medicare Instructors."
For 10 years, Stevenson has used the SMS platform, which includes proprietary technology, industry-leading back-office support, proven marketing systems and a comprehensive product portfolio of health and wealth solutions from top carriers.
"I selected Senior Market Sales because there was so much support in every category that was important to us," Stevenson said. "What started off as a vendor relationship, over the years turned into a partnership. And that partnership has turned into friendships with a lot of the people that we work with. I have complete trust in SMS, the leadership and all of our partners there."
Stevenson said the acquisition will help Medicare Instructors scale to meet demand from the growing senior market and also reach new markets opened by the 2020 acquisition of SMS by Alliant Insurance Services, one of the nation's largest insurance and employee benefits consulting firms. Medicare Instructors will continue to operate from Idaho Falls, Idaho, serving clients across the country telephonically with the full spectrum of senior products, including Medicare Supplement, life, dental, vision and long-term care insurance and annuities.
SMS has more than 320 employees at its Omaha, Nebraska, headquarters, and its distribution network includes 65,000 independent insurance agents, 1,000 career agents, call centers, and a wholly owned Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firm.
About Senior Market Sales
Senior Market Sales® (SMS) represents top Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, annuity, life, long-term care, and travel insurance carriers in all 50 states. More than 65,000 independent insurance agents rely on SMS for proprietary technology, competitive insurance products, and expert training and service to help them leverage their time, make more money, and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2020, SMS joined the Alliant Insurance Services family of companies. Visit http://www.SeniorMarketSales.com or call 1.800.786.5566 for more information.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.
