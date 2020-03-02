BOSTON, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink, Inc., a leading tech-enabled health services company, today announced the implementation of a new regional corporate structure as well as the promotion of two tenured executives both to the position of Regional Director, Community Partnerships.
Donna McHugh will spearhead community initiatives in Seniorlink's Northeast Region, which includes Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, and Lisa Bennett will lead the company's Central Region, comprised of Indiana, Georgia, South Dakota, Louisiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania in their new roles. The promotions align with the company's endeavor to expand community engagement and access to family caregiver support services.
"At Seniorlink, we believe in the value of understanding, honoring, and serving at the community, and even at the neighborhood, level," Thomas Riley, Seniorlink President and CEO says. "Through regionalizing our leadership while bolstering efforts in our communities, Seniorlink is able to tailor its offerings to meet the unique needs of all of its families."
The new appointments come on the heels of a wave of promotions among Seniorlink's leadership structure, as the company executes a shift toward an expanded regional leadership structure. These promotions have included the elevation of Kelli Tungate to Vice President, Central Region; Stephen McAloon to Vice President, Northeast Region; as well as Mary Schafer to Senior Vice President, People & Culture – the company's human resources department.
McHugh, who has been with Seniorlink since 2015 as Director of Community Partnerships in Massachusetts, and Bennett, who joined Seniorlink in 2017 as Director of Community Partnerships in Indiana, have both developed strong relationships throughout their respective states, working with community organizations, physician groups, medical service providers, and managed care organizations.
Before joining Seniorlink, McHugh worked for Tufts Health Plan and Novartis in director of sales and management roles. Bennett previously served as the regional director of marketing for American Senior Communities and was a team member at IU Health Systems, where she worked with physicians and recruiting patients.
More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com. To join our team, please visit www.seniorlink.com/careers.
About Seniorlink
Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. Our solutions combine collaboration technology through our proprietary app, Vela, evidence-based clinical protocols, and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings, and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. For more information, please visit www.seniorlink.com.