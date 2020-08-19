CHENGDU, China, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) ("Senmiao"), a provider of automobile transaction and related services (the "Auto Business") targeting the online ride-hailing industry in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Highlights
- Revenue from operating leases surpassed automobile sales and became the largest proportion of the total revenue
- Total revenues decreased by 77% year-over-year to $1,146,916 from $5,012,563 due to impact of COVID-19 on ride hailing sector in Senmiao's areas of operation in China
- Net loss of $2,370,184 versus net loss of $505,432 in the same period last year
"During the quarter, we focused on ways to adjust the growth strategy of our Auto Business as ride-hailing drivers continued to be adversely affected in the aftermath of COVID-19," commented Xi Wen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Senmiao. "We shifted our focus during the quarter to a new opportunity, namely the provision of short-term car rentals. We have noticed an increasing trend in demand for short-term rentals since the end of 2019, so we capitalized on this by reallocating resources to better utilize automobiles that are being surrendered by ride-hailing drivers that continue to face financial pressures as a result of COVID-19. Creating this additional revenue stream has also helped to mitigate the drop in online ride-hailing automobile sales in Chengdu and Changsha as we plan for a recovery of our Auto Business in the second half of 2020. So far in the second quarter of this fiscal year (our quarter ending September 30), we have signed a strategic cooperation agreement with one of the largest auto dealer groups in southwest China to increase access to electric vehicles, which we hope will significantly improve our sales channels and enhance our service options. In an effort to further strengthen our balance sheet, we also secured an investment of approximately US$7 million from a fundamental investor and successfully raised net proceeds of US$6 million through an underwritten public offering. We remain confident that we will emerge from this pandemic in a better position to expand our Auto Business as more cities return to normalcy. We will continue to look for additional strategic ways to accelerate the expansion of our Auto Business as we aim to drive long-term sustainable value for our shareholders."
Revenues
Total revenue was $1,146,916 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $3,865,647, or 77% as compared with the quarter ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to the decreased number of facilitated new automobile purchases as a result of COVID-19.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues was $621,241 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared with $4,022,312 during the same period last year, representing a decrease of $3,401,071, or 85%, primarily due to the decrease in the number of automobiles sold.
Gross Profit
Gross profit was $525,675 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Gross profit decreased by $464,576, or 47% as compared with the same period last year, mainly due to the decrease in the number of facilitated new automobile purchases. However, gross profit generated from sales of automobiles increased by $49,755 due to having more favorable purchase price options from automobile dealers. Gross profit generated from operating lease revenues from automobile rentals increased by $119,529 due to the increased number of automobiles delivered under operating lease.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $2,139,440 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared with $875,433 during the same period last year, representing an increase of $1,264,007, or 144%. The increase was attributable to the increase in amortization of automobiles which were tendered to us but have not been sub-leased or sold, salary and employee benefits and other expenses as a result of the expansion of the Auto Business since our fiscal 2019.
Change in Fair Value of Derivative Liabilities
The change in fair value of derivative liabilities resulted in a loss $282,980, derived from change of the fair values between June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 of the warrants issued in Senmiao's registered direct offering in June 2019.
Net Loss
Total net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $2,370,184 as compared to a net loss of $505,432 during the same period last year. Net loss from continuing operations and discontinued operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $2,284,530 and $85,654 as compared to a net loss of $26,329 and $479,103, respectively, during the same period last year.
Loss per share
Loss per share for continuing operations was $0.07 and $0.00 and loss per share for discontinued operations was $0.00 and $0.02, respectively, for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.
Financial Position
As of June 30, 2020, Senmiao had cash and cash equivalents of $516,598 as compared with $833,888 as of March 31, 2020 for its continuing operations. After giving effect to our underwritten offering in August, 2020, our cash and cash equivalents is now approximately $6.7 million and our pro forma stockholders' equity is approximately $7.1 million.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak had materially adversely affected Senmiao's business operations, financial condition and operating results in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, including but not limited to, decrease in revenues, slower collection of accounts receivable and additional allowance for doubtful accounts. However, as the ride-hailing markets in Chengdu and Changsha are gradually recovering from the impact of COVID-19, Senmiao expects its business to improve during the remainder of its current fiscal year (ending March 31, 2021).
Further information regarding Senmiao's results of operations for the period ending June 30, 2020 can be found in the Senmiao's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Senmiao
Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchase and financing, management, operating lease, guarantee and other automobile transaction services aimed principally at the growing ride-sharing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the development of Senmiao's Auto Business, the Chinese ride-sharing and automobile financial leasing markets, and Senmiao's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, and performance, and the impact of COVID-19 on Senmiao's business, as well as the assumptions such statements and other statements that are not statements of historical facts. When Senmiao uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from Senmiao's expectations, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the following: the risk that the anticipated growth of Senmiao's Auto Business may not be realized; Senmiao's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; the risks and impact of any reoccurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic in China; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; the impact of government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other risks expressed in reports filed by Senmiao with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Senmiao's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are available for review at www.sec.gov. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
516,598
$
833,888
Accounts receivable, net, current portion
788,722
660,645
Inventories
1,097,680
1,000,675
Finance lease receivables, net, current portion
548,438
459,110
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets, net
2,384,606
2,798,780
Due from related parties
46,342
26,461
Current assets - discontinued operations
702,465
826,580
Total current assets
6,084,851
6,606,139
Property and equipment, net
Property and equipment, net
523,870
469,201
Property and equipment, net - discontinued operations
9,146
11,206
Total property and equipment, net
533,016
480,407
Other assets
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
437,971
473,661
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net, related parties
202,762
236,305
Financing lease right-of-use assets, net
6,424,127
5,440,362
Intangible assets, net
756,871
777,621
Accounts receivable, net, noncurrent
733,687
882,078
Finance lease receivables, net, noncurrent
670,344
734,145
Total other assets
9,225,762
8,544,172
Total assets
$
15,843,629
$
15,630,718
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Current liabilities
Borrowings from financial institutions
$
330,682
$
226,753
Accounts payable
7,686
4,065
Advances from customers
133,031
90,349
Income tax payable
16,366
16,267
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,896,859
2,008,391
Due to related parties and affiliates
150,526
152,679
Operating lease liabilities
145,724
149,582
Operating lease liabilities - related parties
143,596
151,655
Financing lease liabilities
3,995,859
3,473,967
Derivative liabilities
625,510
342,530
Current liabilities - discontinued operations
4,458,892
4,516,292
Total current liabilities
12,904,731
11,132,530
Other liabilities
Borrowings from financial institutions, noncurrent
52,226
64,221
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
220,197
297,167
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent - related parties
79,648
88,349
Financing lease liabilities, noncurrent
3,472,937
2,576,094
Total other liabilities
3,825,008
3,025,831
Total liabilities
16,729,739
14,158,361
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity (deficiency)
Common stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 29,008,818
2,901
2,901
Additional paid-in capital
27,013,137
27,013,137
Accumulated deficit
(25,685,348)
(23,704,863)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(498,074)
(507,478)
Total Senmiao Technology Limited stockholders' equity
832,616
2,803,697
Non-controlling interests
(1,718,726)
(1,331,340)
Total (deficiency) equity
(886,110)
1,472,357
Total liabilities and equity
$
15,843,629
$
15,630,718
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$
1,146,916
$
5,012,563
Cost of revenues
(621,241)
(4,022,312)
Gross profit
525,675
990,251
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(2,139,440)
(875,433)
Bad debt expense
(128,612)
(12,738)
Total operating expenses
(2,268,052)
(888,171)
(Loss) income from operations
(1,742,377)
102,080
Other income (expense)
Other (expense) income, net
(6,076)
13,167
Interest expense
(20,648)
(37,039)
Interest expense on finance leases
(226,177)
-
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
(282,980)
(3,396)
Total other expense, net
(535,881)
(27,268)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(2,278,258)
74,812
Income tax expense
(6,272)
(101,141)
Net loss from continuing operations
(2,284,530)
(26,329)
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes
(85,654)
(479,103)
Net loss
(2,370,184)
(505,432)
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations
389,699
(72,928)
Net loss attributable to stockholders
$
(1,980,485)
$
(578,360)
Net loss
$
(2,370,184)
$
(505,432)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
11,717
(86,223)
Comprehensive loss
(2,358,467)
(591,655)
Total comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
387,386
(44,652)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to stockholders
$
(1,971,081)
$
(636,307)
Weighted average number of common stock
Basic and diluted
29,008,818
26,121,433
Loss per share - basic and diluted
Continuing operations
$
(0.07)
$
(0.00)
Discontinued operations
$
(0.00)
$
(0.02)
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net loss
$
(2,370,184)
$
(505,432)
Net loss from discontinued operations
(85,654)
(479,103)
Net loss from continuing operations
(2,284,530)
(26,329)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
58,085
22,672
Amortization of right-of-use assets
880,785
16,123
Amortization of intangible assets
20,814
12
Bad debt expense
128,612
14,726
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
282,980
3,396
Change in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(94,912)
(1,935,065)
Inventories
(10,647)
(1,068,512)
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
365,804
(472,506)
Finance lease receivables
(74,350)
(825,500)
Accounts payable
3,609
448,926
Advances from customers
42,437
71,885
Income tax payable
60
96,593
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
564,708
429,892
Operating lease liabilities
(81,842)
(33,035)
Operating lease liabilities - related parties
(18,502)
-
Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations
(216,889)
(3,256,722)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations
183,832
(505,086)
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
(33,057)
(3,761,808)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,891)
(375,077)
Prepayment of intangible assets
-
(320,000)
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
(4,891)
(695,077)
Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations
(70)
-
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(4,961)
(695,077)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock in registered direct offering
-
5,142,124
Repayments of borrowing from third parties
-
(322,406)
Borrowings from financial institutions
122,406
-
Loan to related party
(19,693)
-
Repayments to related parties and affiliates
(4,155)
(39,376)
Repayments of current borrowings from financial institutions
(23,739)
(47,703)
Principal payments of finance lease liabilities
(376,670)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations
(301,851)
4,732,639
Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations
7,233
208,274
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
(294,618)
4,940,913
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
10,239
(66,413)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(322,397)
417,615
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
844,028
5,020,510
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
521,631
5,438,125
Less: Cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations
(5,033)
(547,602)
Cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations, end of period
$
516,598
$
4,890,523
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Cash paid for interest expense
$
20,648
$
33,878
Cash paid for income tax
$
-
$
-
Non-cash Transaction in Investing and Financing Activities
IPO expenses paid by the Company's stockholders
$
-
$
70,687
Assumption of net liabilities of Hunan Ruixi, excluding cash and cash equivalents
$
-
$
149,680
Prepayment in exchange of intangible assets
$
-
$
41,033
Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities
$
1,780,027
$
386,039
Acquisition of equipment through prepayment and financing lease receivables offset
$
85,455
$
-
Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities for issuance of common stock proceeds
$
-
$
4,152,751