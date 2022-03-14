DALLAS, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catapult Partners is excited to announce its partnership with Sensor Industries, a leading Internet of Things company that eliminates water waste and delivers unmatched energy conservation to multi-unit property owners.
Sensor Industries scalable suite of IoT solutions and technologies leverage real-time data to stop catastrophic floods and control water waste that tenants or hotel guests just don't report. Sensor's patent-pending proprietary SI-Mesh wireless network is specifically designed to power a vast network of sensors that monitor and report on a wide array of environmental conditions and building systems' performance. Access to this vital data lowers costs, reduce risks, and provides new income opportunities to the property owners while simultaneously enhancing the occupancy experience for the tenants.
Catapult Partners has been hired to accelerate Sensor Industries' business development efforts in key industries including hotel and hospitality, commercial real estate, casino, property management and more. Catapult Partners' unique Advisory Board network brings together the experience and talents of a diverse bench of accomplished executives with business relationships years in the making. This "intellectual property" is leveraged to make endorsed introductions to senior decision makers at Fortune 1000 companies and accelerate the sales process for our clients.
"With a shared vision for helping multi-unit properties optimize operational efficiencies, Catapult Partners is an ideal collaborator. Their integrity and distinguished reputation across multiple industries synergize with our value approach and commitment to client service. We look forward to working with Catapult to expand our market reach while eliminating water waste and preventing catastrophic water-intrusion damage on a massive scale."
– Dave Duckwitz, Sensor Industries' CEO
"We are very excited to partner with Dave and his team to help accelerate their sales efforts. Their unique platform of products has proven to make a significant impact on the environment, while at the same time improving the operational efficiency, tenant experience, and overall performance of their clients' assets. Sensor Industries is a true leader in the effort to eliminate water waste and the impact that has on the environment, and we are honored to have the opportunity to partner with them."
– Neil Waterman, Catapult Partners' Chairman and CEO
About Catapult Partners
Catapult Partners provides our clients with the talent, experience, and advisory resources they need to grow and succeed. Today, entrepreneurs and business owners are constantly challenged to quickly and effectively assess, develop, plan, and execute initiatives and strategies to grow in an extremely challenging environment. Catapult Partners' services include Catapult Strategic Advisors and Business Development. Whether providing high level introductions to key prospects or strategic guidance and counsel for senior management, we bring the right relationships and sage counsel to help your company achieve your goals.
About Sensor Industries
Sensor Industries is a leading Internet of Things company bringing new operational efficiency, increased Net Operating Income and water and energy conservation to owners and residents of multi-unit commercial properties. Sensor's proprietary SI-Mesh wireless network is specifically designed to power a vast network of sensors that monitor and report on a wide array of environmental conditions and building systems' performance. Access to this vital data lowers costs, reduces risks, and provides new income opportunities to the property owners while simultaneously enhancing the occupancy experience for the tenants.
