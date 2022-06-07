Sentiero Ventures, a Dallas-based venture capital fund, has made a $750,000.00 seed investment round in Geminus.AI, the first principles based artificial intelligence (AI) modeling platform.
DALLAS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sentiero Ventures, a Dallas-based venture capital fund, has made a $750,000.00 seed investment in Geminus.AI, the physics-informed AI modeling platform that solves the challenges of conventional AI: inaccuracy, heavy data requirements, long training times, and difficulty updating.
"We believe that AI in its current form will struggle to deliver ROI in complex systems that cannot tolerate insufficient accuracy and dynamically change over time. For example, our models can power digital twins that predict the behavior of highly complex processes, and enable increased productivity, at a level that does not yet exist today," said Greg Fallon, CEO of Geminus.ai.
The investments an organization makes in modeling technology can be staggering and the risks associated with generating expensive, ineffective models are high. Geminus instantly improves ROI with fast, effective models and digital twins that lower costs, while reducing the risks of bad decision-making. The Geminus platform uses novel, first-principles AI computing to translate constraints of the physical world inside resilient digital models.
"We believe that Geminus has a truly novel approach to creating digital twins of complex processes," notes David Evans, Managing Partner of Sentiero Ventures. "In addition, they've assembled a truly world class, experienced team to bring the platform to market."
Geminus will use proceeds from the funding to accelerate its customer acquisition and scale up their go-to-market team. In addition, the funding will help expand on key channel partnerships to accelerate growth.
The $5.9M financing included participation from existing investors, strategic partners, and management.
About Sentiero Ventures
Sentiero Ventures invests in seed-stage software companies that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) as a key element of their solution, capitalizing on the AI sector that is expected to add $15 trillion to the global economy by 2030. With a unique approach to screening and supporting investments, Sentiero is closing the gap between what AI can do and what is useful to a business. The fund invests in verticals including Business Services, Software, Marketing, Real Estate, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Entertainment. After investment, Sentiero creates a pathway for its investor-advisors to help support their portfolio companies with operating expertise and connections to potential clients and partners. http://www.sentiero.vc.
