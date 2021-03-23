ATLANTA, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sercante, a Salesforce & Pardot Consultancy based in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Canada, today announced it is expanding its partnership with Salesforce and Pardot through new funding from Salesforce Ventures.
Sercante is a new investment of the SI Trailblazer fund from Salesforce Ventures which opens new opportunities to amplify their partnership with Pardot by aligning on product and regional expansion. With the funding, Sercante plans to expand their team across all departments, increase investment in R&D, and continue to grow their international footprint. This investment will together support both organizations aggressive growth plans and support Sercante's mission of making marketing and sales teams widely successful on the Salesforce platform.
"This additional funding comes at a pivotal time to fuel our accelerated growth plans, deepen our product development efforts with Sercante Labs, and overall support our clients as they navigate digital transformation, Pardot, and Salesforce," says Andrea Tarrell, CEO & Founder of Sercante.
Mike Kostow, SVP & General Manager of Pardot, and Meredith Brown, SVP, Product Management, joined with the Sercante team to kickoff the new partnership and discuss plans for expansion.
Mike Kostow commented, "Seeing the incredible accomplishments Sercante has made over the past three short years in the Pardot ecosystem, we are and have been proud to be with Andrea and the greater team on this journey, and are excited to continue on. I look at the incredible growth Pardot has seen over the past years, and we would not be where we are without partners likes Sercante. In fact, being the first Pardot specific partner we have invested in, Sercante is going to be a key strategic partner to us as we continue to grow and expand into new markets."
Founded in 2017, Sercante started with a small Pardot-focused blog and a handful of consultants with sharp minds and willing hearts. Today, Sercante has grown to over 40 full-time consultants, developers, designers, and architects. "If I had to point to one thing that's behind our rapid growth, it would be our core value of Wayfinding. We treat our clients' businesses like they're our own, and our team takes immense pride and ownership in identifying a path forward to help our clients meet their goals," comments Andrea Tarrell on Sercante's growth.
Sercante has completed over 250 Pardot projects to date and is a gold Salesforce Partner with a 4.9/5 client satisfaction rating. In addition, Sercante continues to drive career growth and development in the Pardot ecosystem through The Spot For Pardot blog, expert led online training courses, and annual community conference ParDreamin'.
