MUNICH, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the investment round, C Ventures, a venture capital for innovative companies founded by cultural entrepreneur Adrian Cheng, is pleased to announce a 8-digit US dollars' Series A funding round for Agile Robots, a robotics start-up. Existing investors such as GL ventures, Sequoia Capital China, and Linear Venture Capital (In alphabetical order) also invested in this funding round. The proceeds will be used by Agile Robots in the future development of robotic products and its fast-growing team, as well as fueling the company's growth in the global market.
Technological advancements are enabling robotics to play an ever increasingly important role in a variety of industries, including medical, healthcare and services. Smart robots are tailored to reshape conventional manufacturing for the automotive and electronic industry, streamlining manufacturing processes and making it smarter and more flexible. Today, advanced robotics are adopted in a much wider range of applications, branching out from manufacturing to healthcare and services.
"Adrian and C Ventures' vision in robotics and automation make them an ideal partner for Agile Robots," said Dr. Zhaopeng Chen, Founder and CEO of Agile Robots. "We are thrilled to work with investors who have forward-looking convictions and a deep understanding of our business to make robotics more accessible to the general public."
"We are confident in Agile Robots' long-term business prospects and look forward to working with the company to power their future development," said Adrian Cheng, Founder of C Ventures, "We believe robots will make a huge difference in our society, especially in labour-intensive industries. Innovative and cost-effective robotic solutions will also help synergize our core business in manufacturing, logistics and healthcare. We envision a new era in which humans and robots strive to work hand-in-hand to create shared value for our businesses and other stakeholders in the community."
Agile Robots is a high-tech start-up based in Munich, Germany. As a spin-off of the Institute of Robotics and Mechatronics at the German Aerospace Centre (DLR), Agile Robots is committed to connecting artificial intelligence and robotic technologies since its inception in 2018. By introducing the next generation of technological innovations in novel whole-body tactility, hybrid force and vision intelligence, environmental perception, robotic skills based on machine learning and transferring. Agile Robots is poised to provide the world with the most sensitive robots, a deterministic robotic operating system (OS) towards safety-critical applications and smart applications across sectors.
The core competency of Agile Robots lies in the ability of combining highly sensitive torque-controlled robotic arms, driven by lightweight-robot technology, with a wide variety of intelligent software technologies. The specially developed, intelligent image processing algorithms enable robots to function safely and precisely even in an unknown environment. The user-friendly interface and vision technology are equipped to bolster seamless cooperation between robots and humans. Highly integrated yet easily programmed, the robotic system can accommodate the fast-changing and dynamic manufacturing process, and function even in a complicated environment such as supporting humans' daily lives or even operating theatres.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many factories and businesses are already facing serious production problems. When equipped with automation solutions, however, companies like Agile Robots tend to be less vulnerable and therefore can play a pivotal role in not only addressing key manufacturing challenges by boosting productivity, but also tackling some of the most challenging medical and surgical issues of our time.
About Agile Robots
About C Ventures
Founded by Adrian Cheng, a globally well-known investor and entrepreneur, C Ventures is a leading venture capital company curating a cultural ecosystem targeting millennials and the Generation Z with a focus on business in technology, lifestyle and media. As a global venture capital, C Ventures is well positioned to integrate the West and the East and is committed to helping its portfolio companies with sustainable development both online and offline.