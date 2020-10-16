HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) announced it expects to issue a press release with financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after the market closes. A conference call will be hosted by SCI Management on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Details of the conference call are as follows:
What:
Service Corporation International Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
When:
Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time
How:
Dial-In Numbers – (888) 609-1607 or International callers at (862) 298-0705 / Code – 12079689# or listen live via the internet through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Presentations"
Replay:
(888) 539-4649, International callers at (754) 333-7735, Code – 153894# available through January 27, 2021, and the webcast for at least 90 days through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts & Presentations"
Contact:
Sandy Bobo at (713) 525-5395
About Service Corporation International
Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of deathcare products and services. At September 30, 2020, we owned and operated 1,470 funeral service locations and 483 cemeteries (of which 296 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through our businesses, we market the Dignity Memorial® brand which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.