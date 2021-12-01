GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chad Peters, Director of Infrastructure Solutions for data center solutions provider Service Express, shares infrastructure insights, priorities, challenges and trends in his presentation, "Optimize Your Approach to Workloads, Performance and People Strategies" at the virtual Gartner® IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference on December 6 – 8.
Peters provides a clear picture of how IT teams are navigating the ever-changing IT environment with feedback collected from over 700 IT professionals in the company's fourth annual Data Center & Infrastructure Report. The recording will be available in the Exhibitor Session Room 4 starting December 7 at 2:15pm, EST.
"What do IT professionals expect in 2022?" asks Peters. "We dig into the report data to speak to common themes, evaluate solutions, and discuss what is impacting data center strategy."
In the conference's virtual Engagement Zone, Service Express will share how extending equipment lifecycles using post-warranty third-party maintenance solutions (TPM) offer more opportunities to control costs and simplify support compared to the OEM. Attendees can instantly claim a $10 Amazon Gift Card and enter to win a $250 Amazon Gift Card and an Apple Watch Series 7*.
The 2021 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference is a 3-day virtual event taking place December 6 – 8. The event will focus on how to embrace change and serve evolving enterprise needs through optimizing workloads, maximizing efficiency, and building resilient systems and teams
*While Gartner is hosting the Gartner Conference, Gartner is not in any way affiliated with Exhibiting Company or this promotion, the selection of winners or the distribution of prizes. Gartner disclaims all responsibility for any claims that may arise hereunder. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference
The virtual Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2021 provides a clear strategic direction and actionable tactics to drive infrastructure and operations change in the enterprise. Find more information by visiting the conference website.
About Service Express
As a leading global data center solutions provider, Service Express specializes in multivendor maintenance for server, storage and network equipment to help IT teams control costs and optimize infrastructure strategy. Support is simplified using ExpressConnect® for monitoring, integrations and more. Founded in 1993, Service Express maintains data center equipment for healthcare, manufacturing, education, finance, government, technology and other Fortune 500 companies worldwide.
In addition to post-warranty hardware and software maintenance, Service Express offers managed services, hardware system and sales solutions, IT asset disposition and data center relocations. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.
Media Contact
Joshua Leatherman, Service Express, 616-698-2221, jleatherman@serviceexpress.com
SOURCE Service Express