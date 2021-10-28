LONDON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ServiceChannel, the leading online platform for the procurement and delivery of distributed services, most notably facility management solutions has begun a partnership with Comparesoft, the UK's primary source for unbiased B2B software recommendations.
Ralph Lauren, FedEx, Nike, Tiffany, Swarovski, LVMH, Lyft, Chipotle and more than 600 other leading global brands rely on ServiceChannel to optimize billions of dollars of spend and millions of transactions annually, across 75 countries.
ServiceChannel transforms how global enterprises procure and manage services for their distributed facilities and assets. The company provides SaaS workflow applications, managed services, an online B2B marketplace, and unmatched data related to the work of more than 70,000 service provider companies. The result is lower costs, higher quality, and greater compliance for its customers. ServiceChannel is an operating company within the Fortive (NYSE: FTV) family of innovative companies.
Mac McConnell, VP of Marketing, ServiceChannel said, "With an office in London, we have aggressive growth plans for the United Kingdom. A number of our customers are already using ServiceChannel across EMEA. We came across Comparesoft and were impressed by their quality. We are already having meaningful conversations with opportunities generated by Comparesoft."
Comparesoft is a B2B software marketplace used by Red Bull, McLaren, Nike, Siemens, Deloitte, Shell and 6,000+ asset and facilities management orientated organisations. Comparesoft connects software buyers with the right software vendors in an Ad-free and information-rich environment.
Prasanna Kulkarni, Founder and CEO of Comparesoft said, "ServiceChannel is an impactful product to manage multi-location sites, particularly in the retail and financial services industries. The product has some really appealing strengths for contractor selection and contractor management. We are very pleased to recommend them to facility owners and operators."
Comparesoft is based in London and backed by Blackfinch Ventures and Mercia Fund.
