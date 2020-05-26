LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan, the world's leading all-in-one software and operating system for residential and commercial service and replacement contractors, has announced the acquisition of Pointman, a Buffalo, N.Y. technology company that combines operations management software for contractors with ongoing coaching, analysis, feedback, and peer connections.
Pointman was founded in 2006 by Steve Kiernan II and Steve Raines to allow contractors to access their data in the field using a mobile device. The agreement will allow Pointman's 400+ customers and 6,000+ active users to seamlessly transition to ServiceTitan in coming months.
"Steve Kiernan and Steve Raines were motivated by the same vision that inspired us: to improve the lives of contractors," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "When we realized that their legacy software partner was terminating their relationship, we knew that that would force contractors to migrate their mobile capabilities to an unproven app with little notice. Together with Pointman's leadership, we saw an opportunity to give these businesses more time and a more reliable mobile option to run their field operations."
Pointman's suite of mobile technologies includes SWRemote, Scout, and Acquire applications for paperless field service, real-time sync, integrated custom forms management, and sales proposals and presentations.
"The ServiceTitan team understands that authentic service isn't just about technology," Kiernan said. "We've made it a priority to offer technology that helps build relationships with our users and empowers them to build relationships with their customers. We know that ServiceTitan shares that goal, and our customers will find lasting value with that partnership."
"Over the years, hundreds of businesses who had used Pointman's former software partner have come over to ServiceTitan, and many of them are seeing remarkable success on our platform," added Mahdessian. "ServiceTitan was founded because we care deeply about tradespeople and the essential work they provide our communities. We know that a sudden change in software can be a disruption to doing business—and, in this extraordinary moment, even worker safety—so we wanted to step in and see what we could do to help."
ServiceTitan was founded in 2012 by Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan as a way to help their immigrant fathers, both of whom were tradesmen. The company has more than 900 employees working in offices in California, Atlanta, and Armenia, and serves 4,000 client businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada.
For more information about ServiceTitan and Pointman, visit https://www.servicetitan.com/pointman.
About ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field technicians, accounting integrations with both Sage Intacct and QuickBooks, and so much more. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and ICONIQ Capital. As a software partner to its customers, ServiceTitan's core mission is to bring a fully operational, modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by the tech sector, making a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit servicetitan.com today.
About Pointman
Pointman envisions a world where every homeowner loves their contractor, and both treat each other with mutual respect and trust. The Pointman team is excited to partner with ServiceTitan to support their customers for years to come.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com