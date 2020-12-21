- Transaction includes commercial, clinical and research-stage oncology portfolio and employees for up to $2 Billion plus royalties - Includes Agios' marketed medicine TIBSOVO® and a strong oncology pipeline of Phase 3 and early-stage assets - Acquisition in-line with Servier's strategic ambition to become a recognized and innovative player in oncology, supported by unique drug discovery capabilities - Transaction to immediately strengthen Servier's commercial presence in the U.S. malignant hematology market and provide the potential for longer-term growth into the solid tumor space