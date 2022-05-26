Seton Hall University's School of Health and Medical Sciences announced it will join three other universities as a hub site for the 2022 Association of Schools Advancing Health Professions Regional Summits.
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Seton Hall University School of Health and Medical Sciences joins the Association of Schools Advancing Health Professions (ASAHP) in presenting the 2022 ASAHP Regional Summits on June 3, 2022. For the first time, ASAHP will hold these Regional Summits concurrently in four unique hub site locations across the U.S. bringing together health industry and academic partners to discuss how to adapt to innovations and changes within health professions. Each location will feature an in-person opportunity for dialogue and action between multiple stakeholders from academia and the healthcare industry to discuss improvements to clinical education. These Summits are designed to create specific strategies to enhance health professions education and improve the health of individuals and communities.
The in-person Regional Summits will take place on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 12:30pm-5:00pm ET/11:30am-4:00pm CT at the following four hub site locations:
- Seton Hall University's School of Health and Medical Sciences Interprofessional Health Sciences (IHS) Campus in Nutley, New Jersey
- Nova Southeastern University's Dr. Pallavi Patel College of Health Care Science in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- University of Cincinnati's College of Allied Health Sciences in Cincinnati, Ohio
- University of South Dakota School of Health Sciences in South Dakota
"Serving as a hub site for this year's ASAHP Regional Summits complements our innovative and contemporary health sciences programs while simultaneously advancing our school's emphasis on interprofessional education (IPE) and interprofessional collaborative practice (IPCP)," said Brian B. Shulman, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, ASHA Fellow, FASAHP, FNAP, Dean—School of Health and Medical Sciences.
Also new this year - the Summits will culminate with all four hub sites convening in a virtual "Harvest" session consensus event designed to continue the local dialogue on a national level. ASAHP members and industry partners who are interested in participating may register by Tuesday, May 31, 2022 here. Space is limited.
"It's critical that educators collaborate with practitioners to adapt to industry changes as they prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals," said ASAHP President Deb Larsen, Ph.D., FASAHP. "These Regional Summits provide real-time collaborative opportunities for academic institutions and health industry partners to share challenges and come up with solutions to improve health outcomes for the U.S. population. Whether it's forging new partnerships, adopting new technologies or adjusting a curriculum to reflect new research, we believe these ASAHP Regional Summits will play a key role in improving the future of clinical education."
About ASAHP
The Association of School Advancing Health Professions (ASAHP) is a national professional organization of 130 universities and employers focused on critical issues affecting health professions education. ASAHP's mission is to advance health through interprofessional collaboration.
Contact:
Vasiliki (Betty) Sgouras - Kapralos, MD
Assistant Dean for Interprofessional Education and Operations, Seton Hall University School of Health and Medical Sciences
Kristen Truong
Director of Public Affairs, ASAHP
ABOUT SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
One of the country's leading Catholic universities, Seton Hall has been showing the world what great minds can do since 1856. Home to nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students and offering more than 80 rigorous majors, Seton Hall's academic excellence has been singled out for distinction by The Princeton Review, US News & World Report and Bloomberg Businessweek. Seton Hall, which embraces students of all religions, prepares its graduates to be exemplary servant leaders and caring global citizens. Its attractive main campus is located in suburban South Orange, New Jersey, and is only 14 miles by train, bus or car to New York City, offering a wealth of employment, internship, cultural and entertainment opportunities. A new independent economic analysis of the University found that Seton Hall provides a significant impact on New Jersey's economy, totaling over $1.6 billion annually and creating and sustaining nearly 10,000 jobs. The university's nationally recognized School of Law is prominently located in downtown Newark. The University's Interprofessional Health Sciences (IHS) campus in Clifton and Nutley, N.J. opened in the summer of 2018. The IHS campus houses Seton Hall's College of Nursing, its School of Health and Medical Sciences as well as Hackensack Meridian Health's Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. For more information, visit http://www.shu.edu.
Media Contact
Laurie Pine, Director of Media Relations, Seton Hall University, 9733782638, laurie.pine@shu.edu
SOURCE Seton Hall University