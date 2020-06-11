BOSTON and MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges, the industry-leading bioinformatics ecosystem provider, today announced that it has been selected by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) to build a customized, integrated health data platform to accelerate pancreatic cancer research. The platform will provide researchers with access to a diverse set of longitudinal clinical, genetic and outcome data generated through PanCAN's research and clinical initiatives. Armed with this data, researchers will have the ability to conduct collaborative analyses to accelerate the basic research and discovery phase of therapeutic development that will ultimately improve outcomes for pancreatic cancer patients.
"We are inspired by the work and mission of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and are excited about the opportunity to contribute our expertise, with the goal of better treatments and outcomes for pancreatic cancer patients," said Jack DiGiovanna, Director of Public Programs, Seven Bridges. "Our company's experience developing data analysis ecosystems gives us confidence in our ability to rapidly make this multi-omic clinical data available for researchers and provide the scientific and technical resources to make that data actionable. Our partnership with PanCAN will deliver valuable insights, enabling further health improvements for all pancreatic cancer patients."
PanCAN is a leading patient advocacy organization fighting one of the world's deadliest forms of cancer. With a five-year overall survival rate of only 10%, pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. As part of their mission to accelerate progress and improve patient outcomes, PanCAN collects de-identified patient health data through a variety of tools and services including its Patient Registry, Know Your Tumor® molecular profiling service and Precision PromiseSM clinical trial program. Enabling efficient access to PanCAN's collective patient health data to qualified researchers is a critical capability required to accelerate the research process and support progress in the field.
"Open sharing of data and collaboration across the pancreatic cancer research community are the keys to moving the needle in our fight against the world's toughest cancer," said Sudheer Doss, PhD, Chief Data Officer of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN). "Through our partnership with Seven Bridges, we are building a platform that accelerates the sharing of de-identified data from our industry-leading programs in a secure, compliant and efficient manner."
"When health data is siloed, research is unnecessarily hindered. Through this partnership, our integrated health data platform will enable researchers everywhere to access PanCAN's abundance of data about the world's toughest cancer," said Brandi Davis-Dusenbery, Chief Scientific Officer, Seven Bridges. "With accelerated access to these data, researchers will be able to transform insights into action through the discovery of new treatments based on novel disease targets, biomarkers or molecular pathways as well as methods for improving clinical practice such as best practices for standard of care or improved patient support."
About Seven Bridges
Seven Bridges enables researchers to extract meaningful insights from genomic and phenotypic data in order to advance precision medicine. Our complete bioinformatics ecosystem consists of a compliant analytics platform, seamless data and automation, and expert scientific services. This holistic approach to bioinformatics is enabling researchers — at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, government, medical centers, and pharmaceutical entities — to increase R&D efficiency, enhance the hypothesis resolution process, isolate critical biomarkers, and even turn a failing clinical trial around while also reducing computational workflow times and data storage costs.
To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is dedicated to fighting the world's toughest cancer. In our urgent mission to save lives, we attack pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. Our effort is amplified by a nationwide network of grassroots support. We are determined to improve outcomes for today's patients and those diagnosed in the future.
Learn more at pancan.org. Follow the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
Media Contacts
Eric Schubert
Seismic for Seven Bridges
+1 415 692 6799
sevenbridges@teamseismic.com
Jillian Scholten
Senior Manager, Public Relations, PanCAN
+ 1 949-244-2561
jscholten@pancan.org