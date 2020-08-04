SelfLube_Mold_and_Die_Components_Company_Logo.jpg

SelfLube Mold and Die Components Company Logo

 By SelfLube

COOPERSVILLE, Mich., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just recently SelfLube, the leading U.S. manufacturer of precision mold and die components for tooling and special machinery, reached a significant milestone: its seventh employee to reach twenty years of service with the Company. Twenty years ago the Company had fewer than 14 employees, which means that 50% of the employees who worked for SelfLube twenty years ago are with the Company today – remarkably low employee turnover. 

"This is something that everyone at SelfLube can be justly proud of," says Owner Phil Allor. "Low employee turnover means that we have been able to create a Company that is not just successful but one that is also employee-friendly and a good place to work."

Low employee turnover also means that SelfLube has a very experienced workforce and that experience translates into a high level of skill and expertise.  People who are doing the job actually know the job and know it very well. For the customer this means rock solid quality and consistent on-time shipping.

