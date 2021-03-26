BETHESDA, Md., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seventy2 Capital, a fast-growing, independent wealth management practice in the Washington – Baltimore region is pleased to welcome two experienced team members who recently joined from Merrill Lynch. Steve Otten, CFP®, Vice President and Financial Advisor, and Leticia Murakami, Client Service Associate, will be located in its Bethesda, MD office and will reunite with fellow Merrill Lynch alum, Don Dearie, who joined the team in October. Leticia will work alongside them as part of the Client Service team.
"I'm excited to forge my own path in this business while knowing that I have the backing and resources of the Seventy2 Capital team," says Otten. "Over the last 15 years, I have built a successful practice but feel that now is the opportune time to join an entrepreneurial, independent platform that helping me build my practice and better serve my clients ahead of other interests."
"Steve and Leticia are a high performing team that work incredibly hard to support their clients to achieve their goals," commented Paul Carlson, Co-founder of Seventy2 Capital. "We are excited to support their client needs in our high energy, results oriented culture at Seventy2 Capital."
Steve is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER ® professional and holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Maryland at College Park. Leticia previously held the position of Registered Senior Wealth Management Client Associate and holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from New York University's Stern School of Business. For more on Steve and Leticia, please visit: https://www.seventy2capital.com/our-team.1.html.
About Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management
Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD with $1 billion in assets under management (AUM). With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and affluent families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism in serving clients has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CIMA®, CFP®, CAIA®, CRPC® and CRPS® and national industry awards. The practice has also been recognized as one of the 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington Area by the Washington Business Journal. http://www.seventy2capital.com.
- The Greater Washington Area Best Places to Work award program determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions, ranked across 5 categories such as fun, collaborative, culture, compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices
About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network
For 19 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. As of January 1, 2020, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1,320 owners and advisors in 602 practices administering over $125 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC Member SIPC, a separate registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. http://www.wfafinet.com
Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC. CAR-0321-04063
iAs of August 2020
