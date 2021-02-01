ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Severn Bancorp, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: SVBI), the parent company of Severn Bank (the Bank), reported net income of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $6.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $1.2 million and $8.3 million for the same periods in 2019. Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $0.20 for the fourth quarter and $0.52 per share for the year ended 2020, down from $0.09 and $0.64 per share, respectively, from the fourth quarter and year ended 2019.
Response to COVID-19
The Company continues to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and is attempting to keep employees and customers safe through remote working, social distancing, wearing masks, appointment-only branch banking, and following other protocols that are designed to avoid COVID-19 exposure.
The Company is closely monitoring the effects of the pandemic on our loan and deposit customers. Our management team is focused on assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and working with customers to minimize losses. The Company also continued to participate in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to help disburse loans to our business customers to provide them with additional working capital.
"The Company had a successful fourth quarter, our best quarter of 2020. The continued high volume of residential mortgage originations and growth of commercial relationships and new personal accounts has contributed well to earnings. The Bank continues to be a strong resource to the local business community, while originating a record amount of residential mortgages," said Alan J. Hyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Even at a time of economic uncertainty, Severn Bank emerged strong and well poised to weather any upcoming economic challenges," Mr. Hyatt said.
Income Statement
Net interest income was $7.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $27.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $6.9 million and $30.5 million for the same periods in 2019. The year over year decreases in interest income was driven by lower volumes of earning assets, particularly from significantly lower interest rates earned on medical-use cannabis related deposits that were invested in fed funds or interest bearing deposits with other banks and earned higher interest income during 2019. Also, loan interest income decreased from lower average loan volumes as well as lower yielding PPP loans, which was slightly offset by a reduction in interest expense from lower deposit rates and less reliance on borrowings.
Provision expense was $50 thousand for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $900 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to no provision and a negative provision of $500 thousand for the same periods in 2019. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 1.35% at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 1.42% at December 31, 2020, higher than the 1.11% level at December 31, 2019. The primary drivers of the increased percentage of the allowance to total loans were increases in qualitative factors from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and net recoveries during the year.
Noninterest income was $4.8 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $15.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $2.6 million and $10.3 million for the same periods in 2019. Growth in mortgage banking production continued to contribute significantly to the increases in noninterest income.
Noninterest expense was $9.0 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $33.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $7.7 million and $29.7 million for the same periods in 2019. There were higher commissions paid to mortgage loan officers from increased production and higher occupancy and staffing costs as a result of a new branch in Crofton being opened during the 4th quarter of 2019.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $127 million to $953 million at December 31, 2020 from $826 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in assets was primarily in federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks as well an increased bond portfolio and higher loans held for sale. Deposits also increased by $145 million from December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits was primarily the result of short term, medical-use cannabis related funds that account holders maintain at the Bank prior to pursuing other longer term investment opportunities. Management is aware of the short term nature of certain medical-use cannabis related deposits and offset those funds by maintaining short term liquidly to meet any deposit outflows.
About Severn Bank
Founded in 1946, Severn Bank is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It offers seven branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie, Maryland. The Bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn Bank is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.
Forward Looking Statements
In addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, those with respect to management's determination of the amount of loan loss reserve and statements about the economy. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "could," "should," "guidance," "potential," "continue," "project," "forecast," "confident," and similar expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's operations and actual results could differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in the economy and interest rates both in the nation and in the Company's general market area, federal and state regulation, competition, the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the potential adverse effect of the pandemic on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including "Item 1A. Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
Severn Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019*
$ Change
% Change
Balance Sheet Data:
ASSETS
Cash
$ 4,819
$ 2,892
$ 1,927
67%
Federal funds and interest bearing deposits in other banks
151,790
85,301
66,489
78%
Certificates of deposit held as investment
3,580
7,540
(3,960)
-53%
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
65,098
12,906
52,192
404%
Investment securities held to maturity
15,943
25,960
(10,017)
-39%
Loans held for sale, at fair value
36,299
10,910
25,389
233%
Loans receivable
642,882
645,685
(2,803)
0%
Allowance for loan losses
(8,670)
(7,138)
(1,532)
21%
Accrued interest receivable
2,576
2,458
118
5%
Foreclosed real estate, net
1,010
2,387
(1,377)
-58%
Premises and equipment, net
20,940
22,144
(1,204)
-5%
Restricted stock investments
1,236
2,431
(1,195)
-49%
Bank owned life insurance
5,517
5,377
140
3%
Deferred income taxes, net
1,145
863
282
33%
Prepaid expenses and other assets
8,388
6,318
2,070
33%
Total Assets
$ 952,553
$ 826,034
$ 126,519
15%
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
Deposits
$ 806,456
$ 661,049
$ 145,407
22%
Borrowings
10,000
35,000
(25,000)
-71%
Subordinated debentures
20,619
20,619
-
0%
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
5,831
4,779
1,052
22%
Total Liabilities
842,906
721,447
121,459
17%
Common stock
128
128
-
0%
Additional paid-in capital
66,251
65,944
307
0%
Retained earnings
43,216
38,560
4,656
12%
Accumulated comprehensive income (loss)
52
(45)
97
-216%
Total Stockholders' Equity
109,647
104,587
5,060
5%
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 952,553
$ 826,034
$ 126,519
15%
* During 2020, the Company corrected an immaterial accounting error related to $885,000 of deferred tax assets ("DTAs") recorded in years prior to 2020 by the holding company. These DTAs were related to state net operating losses which accumulated over the span of many years. As the holding company has not previously generated taxable income and continues to generate no taxable income it has no ability to utilize the NOLs. To correct this immaterial accounting error, the Company recorded an adjustment to 2019's opening retained earnings in the amount of $793,000 and additional tax expense of $22,000 and $92,000 (the amounts deemed applicable for 2019) for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.
Severn Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statements
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly income statement results:
Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019*
$ Change
% Change
Interest Income
Interest on loans
$ 8,313
$ 8,662
$ (348)
-4%
Interest on securities
327
206
121
59%
Other interest income
53
321
(268)
-83%
Total interest income
8,693
9,189
(496)
-5%
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
930
1,851
(921)
-50%
Interest on long term borrowings
173
410
(237)
-58%
Total interest expense
1,103
2,261
(1,158)
-51%
Net interest income
7,590
6,928
662
10%
Provision for loan losses
50
-
50
0%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
7,540
6,928
612
9%
Noninterest Income
Mortgage-banking revenue
2,920
832
2,088
251%
Real Estate Commissions
357
544
(187)
-34%
Real Estate Management Income
176
157
19
12%
Other noninterest income
1,386
1,043
343
33%
Total noninterest income
4,839
2,576
2,263
88%
Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for loan losses
12,379
9,504
2,875
30%
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and related expenses
6,505
5,239
1,266
24%
Net Occupancy & Depreciation
432
520
(88)
-17%
Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate
(65)
(82)
17
-21%
Other
2,079
2,051
28
1%
Total noninterest expense
8,951
7,728
1,223
16%
Income before income tax provision
3,428
1,776
1,652
93%
Income tax provision
922
591
331
56%
Net income
$ 2,506
$ 1,185
$ 1,321
111%
* During 2020, the Company corrected an immaterial accounting error related to $885,000 of deferred tax assets ("DTAs") recorded in years prior to 2020 by the holding company. These DTAs were related to state net operating losses which accumulated over the span of many years. As the holding company has not previously generated taxable income and continues to generate no taxable income it has no ability to utilize the NOLs. To correct this immaterial accounting error, the Company recorded an adjustment to 2019's opening retained earnings in the amount of $793,000 and additional tax expense of $22,000 and $92,000 (the amounts deemed applicable for 2019) for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.
Severn Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statements
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year-to-Date income statement results:
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019*
$ Change
% Change
Interest Income
Interest on loans
$ 32,330
$ 36,201
$ (3,871)
-11%
Interest on securities
1,034
930
104
11%
Other interest income
547
2,679
(2,132)
-80%
Total interest income
33,911
39,810
(5,899)
-15%
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
5,252
7,350
(2,098)
-29%
Interest on long term borrowings
1,139
1,953
(814)
-42%
Total interest expense
6,391
9,303
(2,912)
-31%
Net interest income
27,520
30,507
(2,987)
-10%
Provision for loan losses
900
(500)
1,400
-280%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
26,620
31,007
(4,387)
-14%
Noninterest Income
Mortgage-banking revenue
9,466
3,747
5,719
153%
Real Estate Commissions
1,213
1,834
(621)
-34%
Real Estate Management Income
646
627
19
3%
Other noninterest income
4,489
4,056
433
11%
Total noninterest income
15,814
10,264
5,550
54%
Net interest income plus noninterest income after provision for loan losses
42,434
41,271
1,164
3%
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and related expenses
23,183
19,738
3,446
17%
Net Occupancy & Depreciation
1,780
1,703
77
4%
Net Costs of Foreclosed Real Estate
(23)
172
(195)
-113%
Other
8,112
8,048
64
1%
Total noninterest expense
33,052
29,661
3,391
11%
Income before income tax provision
9,382
11,610
(2,228)
-19%
Income tax provision
2,676
3,328
(652)
-20%
Net income
$ 6,706
$ 8,282
$ (1,576)
-19%
* During 2020, the Company corrected an immaterial accounting error related to $885,000 of deferred tax assets ("DTAs") recorded in years prior to 2020 by the holding company. These DTAs were related to state net operating losses which accumulated over the span of many years. As the holding company has not previously generated taxable income and continues to generate no taxable income it has no ability to utilize the NOLs. To correct this immaterial accounting error, the Company recorded an adjustment to 2019's opening retained earnings in the amount of $793,000 and additional tax expense of $22,000 and $92,000 (the amounts deemed applicable for 2019) for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.
Severn Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019***
2020
2019***
Per Share Data:
.
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.52
$ 0.65
$ 0.20
$ 0.09
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.52
$ 0.64
$ 0.20
$ 0.09
Average basic shares outstanding
12,816,415
12,780,980
12,827,030
12,798,480
Average diluted shares outstanding
12,831,787
12,855,351
12,837,972
12,859,916
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
0.77%
0.91%
1.11%
0.53%
Return on average equity
6.24%
8.07%
9.34%
4.51%
Net interest margin
3.29%
3.50%
3.50%
3.26%
Efficiency ratio**
76.32%
72.33%
72.54%
82.17%
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Asset Quality Data:
Non-accrual loans
$ 4,380
$ 4,242
Foreclosed real estate
$ 1,010
$ 2,387
Total non-performing assets
$ 5,390
$ 6,629
Total non-accrual loans to total loans
0.68%
0.66%
Total non-accrual loans to total assets
0.46%
0.51%
Allowance for loan losses
$ 8,670
$ 7,138
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.35%
1.11%
Allowance for loan losses to loans, net of PPP loans
1.42%
1.11%
Allowance for loan losses to total
non-accrual loans
197.9%
168.3%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.57%
0.80%
Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings (included above)
$ 163
$ 85
Performing troubled debt restructurings
$ 6,589
$ 8,858
Loan to deposit ratio
79.7%
97.7%
** This non-GAAP financial measure is calculated as noninterest expenses less OREO expenses divided by net interest income plus noninterest income
*** Earnings per share amounts, performance ratios, and the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets for 2019 have been updated to reflect the immaterial correction of an error described above.
