ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) is now accepting applications for two, one-time educational scholarships of $5,000 each, with the submission deadline of February 11, 2022. Eligible scholarship applicants include graduating high school seniors, college undergraduates, and graduate students who were conceived through treatment at SGF or affiliated practices. The Shady Grove Fertility Scholarship Fund was developed in 2019, and seeks students who embody SGF's core principles including those who display compassion, excellence, and integrity.
SGF achieved a new milestone in 2021 with 100,000 babies born over 30 years of continuous innovation, a commitment to research, and premier patient care. As the community of children born through treatment at SGF grows, the practice is committed to giving back to patients as their "babies" prepare for their own milestones: going off to college or graduate school.
"Today, with well over 100,000 SGF babies born, it's truly been a humbling experience and privilege to have been able to help so many people start or grow their families," says Arthur Sagoskin, M.D., co-founder of SGF. "It is our honor to support these families who trusted us and believed in the power of what's possible."
To apply for the Shady Grove Fertility Scholarship Fund, visit https://sgfscholarship.com/. The recipients of the Shady Grove Fertility Scholarships will be announced in March 2022.
