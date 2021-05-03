NORFOLK, Va., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a leading provider of comprehensive fertility services and IVF, is expanding its Virginia footprint by opening a brand-new southeast Virginia location at SGF Jones Institute, located in Norfolk, VA, with former Eastern Virginia Medical School Jones Institute for Reproductive Medicine (EVMS Jones Institute) physician, Tarita Pakrashi, M.D., M.P.H.
Effective June 30, 2021, EVMS Jones Institute located at 601 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507, will transition all patient care to its affiliated partner, Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a premier fertility center and home to 85,000 babies born. SGF Jones Institute will open in the Norfolk location of the EVMS Jones Institute on July 7, 2021.
"The historical significance of SGF becoming affiliated with the Jones institute is nothing short of remarkable," reflects Michael Levy, M.D., co-founder of SGF. "The Joneses are legends in our field, and we are humbled and honored to be a part of this landmark partnership that will benefit individuals and couples for years and decades to come."
"I am glad to report that we have signed an agreement with Shady Grove Fertility to support the academic activities of the Jones Institute and promote the mission of education and research and the legacy of Dr. Georgeanna and Howard Jones," says Alfred Abuhamad, M.D., Mason C. Andrews Chair in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Professor and Chair of EVMS Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs.
The brand new SGF Jones Institute, will occupy space in the current Norfolk location of the EVMS Jones Institute. Existing or interested patients can begin scheduling with Dr. Pakrashi today.
Dr. Pakrashi is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology as well as Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, complementing her lifelong interest in the mind-body aspect of women's health. She specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of infertility, including gynecologic endocrine issues, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis, as well as helping patients overcome infertility with third party reproduction.
"At SGF Jones Institute, we represent the best of both worlds: SGF brings its cutting-edge medicine to the Hampton Roads region and the Jones Institute is respected as a pioneer of modern fertility technology we use to help grow families today," explains Dr. Pakrashi. "When patients choose SGF Jones Institute, they become a part of this incredible journey, and for that, our care team at SGF is extremely grateful."
SGF Jones Institute patients will benefit from SGF's proven record of accomplishment, clinical expertise, and patient-centric approach. 2021 commemorates 30 years of SGF providing medical and service excellence to patients from all 50 states and 35 countries around the world. Since opening its doors in 1991, SGF has become home to 85,000 babies born and counting, with 96% of SGF patients saying they would recommend SGF to a family member or friend.
"Drs. Howard and Georgeanna Jones were true trailblazers who changed the way reproductive medicine was practiced, fostering a legacy at the Jones Institute that continues to run deeply today," says Eric A. Widra, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, SGF. "The Jones Institute has long been known for its 'firsts,' as home to the first baby born from in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the United States in 1981. SGF is committed to advancing science and for pioneering technologies that safely push the envelope to improve patient outcomes."
SGF Jones Institute Offers State-of-the-Art Fertility Care
SGF Jones Institute, home to SGF's eleventh full-service embryology laboratory, will offer comprehensive fertility services, including:
- fertility and ovarian reserve testing and diagnosis,
- semen analysis,
- hysterosalpingogram (HSG),
- low-tech fertility treatment options such as intrauterine insemination (IUI),
- in vitro fertilization (IVF),
- donor egg, sperm, and embryo,
- genetic screening and testing,
- gestational carrier,
- egg freezing,
- fertility preservation for patients with cancer, and
- LGBTQ family building.
SGF Jones Institute will offer a wide insurance network and a dedicated Financial Counselor. SGF Jones Institute offers innovative financial programs, including their flagship 100% refund guarantee program for IVF and donor egg treatment, offering patients the reassurance they will either take home a baby or receive a full refund. SGF also provides income-based and military discounts, to name a few, as well as an exclusive financing partner, Fertility Finance.
Get to Know Dr. Tarita Pakrashi
Dr. Pakrashi graduated from medical school in Mumbai, India, followed by earning a Master of Public Health degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with a focus on Maternal and Child Health. She subsequently trained as an obstetrician and gynecologist at the University of Cincinnati, where she was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society.
Dr. Pakrashi remained at the University of Cincinnati as faculty in the division of Community Women's Health, providing OB/GYN care to improve maternal and infant health outcomes in vulnerable populations.
Upon the completion of her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Eastern Virginia Medical School, Dr. Pakrashi was recruited to stay on as faculty in addition to providing fertility care as a reproductive endocrinologist at EVMS Jones Institute. Today, Dr. Pakrashi is proud to continue her commitment to the Norfolk community by offering premier fertility care at SGF Jones Institute.
Dr. Pakrashi is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). During her career, she has published abstracts and papers on topics such as cryopreserving blastocysts, ovarian stimulation for in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles, and treating women with PCOS.
"By welcoming Dr. Pakrashi and continuing to serve the field through our fellowship training program at SGF Jones Institute, we intend to honor the Jones Institute legacy for many years to come," shares Dr. Widra.
Established patients completing treatment with EVMS Jones Institute through June 30, 2021, may call EVMS Jones Institute at 757-446-7100 as they normally would in order to schedule an appointment or to seek other assistance. New patients of SGF Jones Institute may call the SGF New Patient Center at 757-512-8547 or complete this brief form to schedule an appointment or to seek other assistance. If you are an existing EVMS Jones Institute patient and would like to schedule an appointment, please complete this brief form.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 85,000 babies born and 5,000+ 5-star patient reviews. With 40 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C. and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
