ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) supports the Tinina Q. Cade Foundation as Platinum Sponsor of its hybrid Family Building Gala on November 13, 5–9 p.m. EST, where SGF physician, Howard McClamrock, M.D., will be honored with the Dr. Frank Chang Physician Leadership Family Building Champion award. Through this award, the Cade Foundation celebrates physician leaders who have contributed to the field of reproductive medicine in meaningful and significant ways.
More than 250 guests will attend this year's themed event "Le Diner Bleu" to recognize new family grant recipients in addition to honoring physicians and charities that support an improved quality of life for people struggling with infertility. The Cade Foundation strives to raise $100,000 to continue its mission of serving families battling infertility by providing necessary information and financial support.
"Every fertility journey is unique and I feel privileged to serve as a physician and partner for my patients," shares Dr. McClamrock, who sees patients at SGF's Baltimore – Harbor East office. "I'm honored to be recognized at the Cade Foundation Family Building Gala and send congratulations and appreciation to all honorees who are dedicated to helping those struggling with infertility grow their families."
As a long-term supporter of the Cade Foundation, Dr. McClamrock has served in many areas, from speaking about fertility treatments at conferences to serving as a distinguished member of the Medical Advisory Committee that reviews Family Building grant applications.
"On behalf of the Tinina Q Cade Foundation's Board of Trustees, it is my pleasure to celebrate Dr. McClamrock and the decades of service and care he has provided the community," shares Camille Hammond, M.D., MPH, CEO of the Cade Foundation. "We applaud his significant contributions to the field of reproductive medicine as a 2021 Family Building Champion."
Dr. McClamrock's research with the University of Maryland School of Medicine — where he co-founded the in vitro fertilization program along with now-retired SGF physician, Eugene Katz, M.D. — as well as with the Jones Institute has helped improve the quality of care and outcomes provided to families with infertility. Additionally, Dr. McClamrock was the first reproductive endocrinologist in the state of Maryland to perform a frozen embryo transfer that resulted in a live birth.
For more information regarding the Gala, visit the Cade Foundation's website event page.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born. With 43 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment more affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
About Tinina Q. Cade Foundation
The Tinina Q. Cade Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to serving the needs of families battling infertility through education, outreach, and grants that help couples pay for infertility treatment or domestic adoption. In the past decade, through events like the Race for the Family™, Corks with Cade™, and others, SGF and the Cade Foundation have raised more than $750,000 that is used to fund grants for fertility treatment and adoption for families with infertility and to build awareness about the 1 in 8 couples struggling with infertility. For more information about the Cade Foundation please visit http://www.cadefoundation.org.
Media Contact
Jean Dzierzak, Shady Grove Fertility, 301-545-1375, jean.dzierzak@sgfertility.com
SOURCE Shady Grove Fertility