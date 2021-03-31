ROCKVILLE, Md., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- April spotlights National Infertility Awareness Week® (NIAW) from April 18-24, an annual event that Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) is recognizing with free virtual events throughout the month. Inspired by this year's NIAW theme of #WhatIWantYouToKnow, SGF physicians representing all regions across the eastern seaboard will host 10 events from April 19-23 for information seekers to learn firsthand about the facts and facets of infertility, complete with an anonymous question-and-answer with the host physician.
National Infertility Awareness Week® (NIAW) is a yearly initiative founded by RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, to encourage people to act as their own infertility advocates and to educate legislators and the public about the impact of infertility within our community.
As a home to more than 85,000 babies born to parents overcoming infertility, SGF partners with RESOLVE to further its mission to broaden awareness of infertility and support those struggling with infertility with compassionate support and information.
#WhatIWantYouToKnow during NIAW with SGF
For information seekers looking to learn more about the IVF process, SGF Atlanta's IVF Director, Pavna Brahma, M.D., who sees patients at the Buckhead - Piedmont and Atlanta - Northside offices, will host an IVF webinar on April 21 at 3 pm.
"IVF is considered a high-tech treatment, and while it is often not the first line of fertility treatment we recommend at SGF, there are individual cases where it will offer the best chances of having a baby," explains Dr. Brahma. "I invite NIAW attendees to join me for the IVF webinar to gain a better understanding of the IVF process, success rates, and financial programs that help make the treatment more affordable."
Ryan Martin, M.D., who sees patients at SGF's Warrington, PA, office, will be hosting a Menstrual Cycle & Fertility webinar on April 22 at 3 pm. During the NIAW virtual event, Dr. Martin wants women to know what's normal and what's not when it comes to their period.
"When it comes to understanding infertility, a woman's menstrual cycle is among the first things we turn to for valuable insight regarding her fertility and overall ability to conceive," shares Dr. Martin. "NIAW is an impactful platform to educate attendees on how their menstrual cycle can offer clues to whether they may need to see a fertility specialist or not."
April and Infertility Awareness Week 2021 Events at a Glance
- April 1 @ 2:30 pm | The Basics of IVF & Surrogacy webinar | Gilbert Mottla, M.D., and Circle Surrogacy
- April 19 @ 12 pm | Fertility 101: Getting Started webinar | Rebecca Chason, M.D.
- April 19 @ 3 pm | PCOS IG Live | Jennifer Hsu, M.D.
- April 20 @ 12 pm | Male Fertility webinar | Paul R. Shin, M.D.
- April 20 @ 3 pm | LGBTQ+ Family Planning webinar | Shayne Plosker, M.D.
- April 21 @ 12 pm | IVF and Surrogacy: Everything to Know webinar | Anate Brauer, M.D., and Circle Surrogacy
- April 21 @ 3 pm | IVF webinar | Pavna Brahma, M.D.
- April 22 @ 12 pm | Weight & Fertility webinar | Melanie Ochalski, M.D.
- April 22 @ 3 pm | Menstrual Cycle & Fertility webinar | Ryan Martin, M.D.
- April 23 @ 12pm | Donor Egg Treatment webinar | Tomer Singer, M.D.
- April 23 @ 3 pm | Egg Freezing webinar | Anish A. Shah, M.D., M.H.S.
While SGF fertility virtual events are complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events. More events may be added throughout the month – visit the SGF calendar for the latest updates.
For more information, visit SGF's growing resource library for free, on-demand webinars, E-books, and other education resources on topics such as endometriosis, PCOS, low-tech treatment options, weight and infertility, and much more. Follow SGF on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and events.
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual fertility consult with an SGF physician. A virtual consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
