MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) has named Shahrzad Emami Chief Legal Counsel. With more than 52,000 total members, MIAMI is the largest local Realtor Association in the nation, has the fourth largest MLS nationally, the fifth largest commercial association, and more than 220 global partners worldwide.
In addition to serving as general counsel for MIAMI, Emami will oversee professional standards and grievances, human resources and legal education for members. She will also support the government affairs and public policy team.
"My passion and career focus has always been real estate," Emami said. "Having spent the past 13 years as an affordable housing and nonprofit attorney in Miami and statewide working at MIAMI was truly the perfect fit where I can continue to support and serve our vibrant community."
Emami graduated magna cum laude from Vanderbilt University where she studied communications and theatre arts and from the University of Miami School of Law where she earned her JD and LL.M. in Real Property Development.
Most recently Emami was the Director of Affordable Housing and Community Development at Legal Services of Greater Miami, Inc., a nonprofit law firm serving low-income individuals and qualifying nonprofits and small businesses engaged in economic development activities. While at Legal Services Emami founded and directed the Florida Community Development Legal Project, a statewide collaborate of other legal aid providers solely committed to providing free legal services to eligible nonprofit organizations and small businesses.
"We are very excited to welcome Shahrzad Emami as Chief Legal Counsel for our 52,000-member organization. She brings a wealth of expertise, knowledge, and experience, which makes her an excellent addition to our MIAMI executive team," MIAMI CEO Teresa King Kinney said. "In her role as chief legal counsel, she will work to further advance the goals, priorities, and accomplishments of our association, particularly in relation to legal education, professionalism, housing and public policy."
Outside of the office, Emami is an adjunct professor at the University of Miami School of Law where she teaches Introduction to Affordable Housing Law and Affordable Housing Law II and Practicum.
About the MIAMI Association of Realtors
The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 101 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 52,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 223 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com
