 By Shape Process Automation

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shape Process Automation Group (SPA), a global leader in advanced materials cutting and a full-service systems robotics integrator, today announced the appointment of Sargon Haddad to the position of Vice President – Burlington division, located in Ontario, Canada.

As part of the senior leadership team and reporting to the Global President of SPA, Nino LaDuca, he will oversee several key functions within the organization including applications, engineering, and operations. His many years of experience will be an integral asset to the continued growth of the business.

"Sargon has been an instrumental part of our Burlington leadership and operations team since June 2015 and has earned this opportunity to lead our facility in Canada. He has led several key projects and oversaw the recent operational transition in our Burlington facility," said Global President Nino LaDuca. "We are confident that under Sargon's leadership, the Burlington division will continue to lead SPA's global robotics integration and advanced automation capabilities."

Shape Process Automation is a leading supplier of custom factory automation and advanced materials processing solutions. Since the mid-1980s, we've designed and installed over 6,000 systems in more than 70 countries, providing world-class solutions and services to the world's largest companies across multiple industries, locally and around the globe.

Shape Process Automation is a member of the Shape Technologies Group, the global leader in ultrahigh-pressure process solutions.

