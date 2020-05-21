CHICAGO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the seventh-largest independent strategic insights and inspiration company in North America, today announced that Lisa La Brooy has been promoted to Vice President of the company's New York office.
Ms. La Brooy has been designing and executing global strategic research and insights projects for the past fourteen years. She has delivered powerful outcomes across a wide range of industries leveraging social-science and behavioral-economics based methods. Prior to being promoted, she was Senior Director on key Shapiro+Raj Health & Wellness clients.
"Lisa has been instrumental in bringing our mission of delivering market-ready insights to life. Using innovative methods inspired by behavioral sciences and empowered by our tech platforms, she has delivered actionable outcomes for our clients. This promotion is a recognition of her leadership and ability to make an impact as Shapiro+Raj continues to grow. Lisa's background in marketing makes her very valuable in Shapiro+Raj's model," said Zain Raj, Chairman and CEO of Shapiro+Raj.
In her new role, Ms. La Brooy will lead the New York office and core client teams for some of the firm's key Pharmaceutical, Health and Wellness clients. She will also be involved in identifying and developing methodological innovations in collaboration with S+R's Brand Strategy Group while collaborating with other company leaders in further developing the firms' Digital Insights and Intelligence Practice.
"As a marketer at heart, I am excited at the opportunity to continue driving business and marketing success for our clients by unearthing insights and developing activation plans in a way never before done in the research industry. Shapiro+Raj's commitment to innovation and evolution keeps us at the forefront of the industry while making a strong impact for our clients. I am excited at this role and look forward to creating a new model in the new normal."
Lisa holds an undergraduate and a master's degree in marketing from the University of Melbourne.
For more information on Shapiro+Raj visit www.shapiroraj.com
About Shapiro+Raj
Shapiro+Raj is the seventh-largest independent strategic research and insights company in North America. Our mission is to help our Fortune 200 clients find new and different ways to grow their brands and businesses in today's continually reshaping landscape. We have integrated behavioral science principles with behavioral economics capabilities and extensive brand marketing experience to creatively connect the dots between what consumers think, feel, say, and do. The results are commercially viable insights that open new pathways for growth. We have been recognized as one of the Top-25 Most Innovative Research Companies in the world for the past two years and are also a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm has offices in New York, San Francisco, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.shapiroraj.com