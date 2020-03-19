NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure™, the data protection company whose Microshard™ technology helps organizations accelerate cloud adoption by mitigating cloud misconfiguration and data security risks, announced today that seasoned cybersecurity sales executive Robert Stephen has joined the company as VP of Strategic Sales. Robert Stephen has played a key role in the growth of industry-leading cybersecurity organizations such as Cylance, acquired by BlackBerry for $1.4B in February 2019, and SentinelOne, the leader in endpoint security that recently completed a $200M funding round with a valuation of over $1B.
"The data protection space is starved for disruptive technology," said Mr. Stephen. "Deploying comprehensive encryption solutions while managing keys, tokens and HSMs has proved nearly impossible in the age of cloud computing. Recent studies show roughly half of sensitive data is either not encrypted or exposed due to misconfiguration, and organizations are paying millions per breach or audit finding as a result."
As VP of Strategic Sales at ShardSecure, Mr. Stephen will drive adoption of the Microshard data protection technology to help organizations mitigate those risks as they migrate more workloads to the cloud. "ShardSecure's novel approach to securing data across multiple cloud and on-premises platforms enables organizations to rapidly deploy superior protection while requiring only a fraction of the operational costs compared to existing technology," he said. "I'm thrilled to work with a leadership team and board of this caliber. Our mission is not just about protecting our customers' sensitive data, it is also about protecting the people that would be affected by a breach. We're making history through innovation."
Pat Muoio, General Partner at SineWave Ventures and lead investor of ShardSecure's recently completed, oversubscribed seed funding round, commented, "We are excited to have Robert join the team. With the product approaching release, it is great to have him on board to introduce ShardSecure's unique value add to customers who will really benefit from it."
"We're pleased to welcome Robert to the ShardSecure executive team," ShardSecure CEO and Co-founder, Bob Lam, added. "Robert is a technically savvy, seasoned sales executive and problem solver. His track record speaks for itself when it comes to creating growth for leading- edge cybersecurity companies. The team is thrilled to have him on board to drive customer adoption of the Microshard technology in the months and years ahead."
About ShardSecure
ShardSecure's Microshard technology offers protection for storing and sharing sensitive data in the cloud. ShardSecure provides a critical security layer in the age of cloud, breaking down and distributing data to render it meaningless to cybercriminals. Enterprises rely on ShardSecure to store data securely in the cloud and on-premises, and to lower compliance costs by reducing data sensitivity. Learn more at https://shardsecure.com/.
