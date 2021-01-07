SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shasqi, a clinical stage biotechnology company whose mission is to enable patients to beat cancer without poisoning their bodies, announced today that Founder & Chief Executive Officer José M. Mejía Oneto, MD, PhD, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday January 13th at 2:00pm Eastern Time.
Dr. Mejia Oneto's presentation will be available as a live webcast through the JP Morgan conference portal and an archived recording will be made available after the conference.
Shasqi is currently advancing its lead clinical candidate, SQ3370, a click-activated protodrug therapy, in a phase 1 clinical trial. SQ3370 is the first click chemistry-based treatment to be tested in humans. That study, SQ3370-001, is currently enrolling patients with advanced sarcomas and other solid tumors in the United States and Australia (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier NCT04106492). The company presented pre-clinical and trial-in-progress data from the SQ3370 program in late 2020. Those presentations are available on www.shasqi.com.
CAPAC™ and SQ3370
SQ3370 utilizes Shasqi's proprietary Click Activated Protodrugs Against Cancer (CAPAC™) platform, a click chemistry-based approach that activates cancer drugs at a specific tumor with minimal systemic toxicity. The platform utilizes the biocompatible chemical reaction between an attenuated trans-cyclooctene-modified protodrug and a tetrazine-modified biopolymer. The biopolymer is injected into the target tumor lesion, where it precisely captures and activates an infused protodrug. Unlike targeted therapies, the CAPAC™ platform is agnostic to tumor characteristics that can vary from patient to patient, such as biomarker expression and enzymatic activity. CAPAC™ is highly modular and can be applied to a wide variety of cancer therapeutics.
About Shasqi
Shasqi is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company whose mission is to enable patients to beat cancer without poisoning their bodies. Shasqi leverages its proprietary Click Activated Protodrugs Against Cancer (CAPAC™) Platform to develop precision activated oncology therapeutics designed to improve efficacy while decreasing systemic toxicity. Shasqi's CAPAC Platform is highly modular and can be applied to a broad range of drugs that are otherwise limited by toxicity, enabling the exploration of therapeutic biology in ways that were not previously possible.