SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shasqi, a clinical stage biotechnology company whose mission is to enable patients to beat cancer without poisoning their bodies, announced today that Founder & Chief Executive Officer José M. Mejía Oneto, MD, PhD, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday January 13th at 2:00pm Eastern Time.

Dr. Mejia Oneto's presentation will be available as a live webcast through the JP Morgan conference portal and an archived recording will be made available after the conference.

Shasqi is currently advancing its lead clinical candidate, SQ3370, a click-activated protodrug therapy, in a phase 1 clinical trial. SQ3370 is the first click chemistry-based treatment to be tested in humans. That study, SQ3370-001, is currently enrolling patients with advanced sarcomas and other solid tumors in the United States and Australia (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier NCT04106492). The company presented pre-clinical and trial-in-progress data from the SQ3370 program in late 2020. Those presentations are available on www.shasqi.com.

CAPAC and SQ3370
SQ3370 utilizes Shasqi's proprietary Click Activated Protodrugs Against Cancer (CAPAC) platform, a click chemistry-based approach that activates cancer drugs at a specific tumor with minimal systemic toxicity. The platform utilizes the biocompatible chemical reaction between an attenuated trans-cyclooctene-modified protodrug and a tetrazine-modified biopolymer. The biopolymer is injected into the target tumor lesion, where it precisely captures and activates an infused protodrug. Unlike targeted therapies, the CAPAC platform is agnostic to tumor characteristics that can vary from patient to patient, such as biomarker expression and enzymatic activity. CAPAC is highly modular and can be applied to a wide variety of cancer therapeutics.

About Shasqi
Shasqi is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company whose mission is to enable patients to beat cancer without poisoning their bodies. Shasqi leverages its proprietary Click Activated Protodrugs Against Cancer (CAPAC) Platform to develop precision activated oncology therapeutics designed to improve efficacy while decreasing systemic toxicity. Shasqi's CAPAC Platform is highly modular and can be applied to a broad range of drugs that are otherwise limited by toxicity, enabling the exploration of therapeutic biology in ways that were not previously possible.

