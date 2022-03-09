WASHINGTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Common Threads, a national nonprofit organization that provides cooking and nutrition education to children in under-resourced communities with a focus on cultural diversity, announced the appointment of Shawn O'Neail, the vice president of government affairs for Eli Lilly and Company, to its Washington, D.C. Board.
"The mission at Common Threads means a lot to me and I look forward to helping children and their families live life to the fullest in a healthy way. I am eager to join in the effort to ensure nutrition and wellness education for under-resourced communities and the families who live there," said O'Neail.
O'Neail has 20 years of extensive government affairs leadership experience and was recently selected as one of The Hill's "Top Lobbyists." He will advise on strategy and execution to deepen the organization's impact and pursue political support for both its K-12 and family nutrition education and cooking portfolio and provider and patient facing programs.
"Having Board Members that are willing to roll up their sleeves and provide introduction and advocacy make all the difference to affect positive change in policies and practices. Shawn's energy and strong network brings immediate value to our team and our mission as we navigate both near term challenges and opportunities," said CEO, Linda Novick O'Keefe.
About Common Threads
Common Threads is a national nonprofit that provides children and families with culturally responsive cooking and nutrition education programming to encourage healthy habits that contribute to wellness. We equip under-resourced communities with information to make affordable, nutritious and appealing food choices wherever they live, work, learn, and play. We know that food is rooted in culture and tradition so we promote diversity in our lessons and recipes, encouraging our participants to celebrate the world around them. To learn more about Common Threads, visit http://www.commonthreads.org.
