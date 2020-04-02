INDIANAPOLIS, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock Institutional Group announced that David King has recently joined its experienced team of investment professionals. Partnering in an advisory or a sub-advisory basis, Sheaff Brock Institutional Group offers innovative investment strategies to institutional investors, RIAs, and financial institutions to help them achieve investment goals and fulfill fiduciary obligations.
As Vice President of Institutional Distribution for Sheaff Brock, Dave will be partnering with a wide range of institutions to offer Sheaff Brock's innovative portfolio strategies to broker dealers, RIAs, TAMPS, bank trust/wealth management departments, and investment consultants. In this role, he will be responsible for the expansion and growth of Sheaff Brock Institutional Group's distribution channels.
Dave brings his experience as National Director of Intermediary Sales at Forester's Financial in New York, where he built the wholesaling force and support staff for placement of First Investors Funds within institutional investment firms. He previously held VP positions at AIG Financial Distributors, Jackson National Life, Genworth Financial, and Allianz Life Financial Services.
Sheaff Brock Institutional Group provides strategic investment options to institutional clients. Actively managed portfolio strategies seek to guard institutional assets against loss while striving to generate enhanced yield for banks, corporations, foundations, pension and retirement plans, public funds, endowments, and other large portfolios. The firm also offers full money management services to registered investment advisors with innovative product lines that may help fill gaps in their advisory business.
Working to expand the reach of Sheaff Brock Institutional Group, King states, "I'm excited to offer these strategic investment portfolios to our institutional partners. These strategies strive to protect assets against loss while also generating greater yield."
About Sheaff Brock Institutional Group:
Sheaff Brock Institutional Group is the institutional arm of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered, independent investment firm. Partnering with RIAs, financial intermediaries, and institutional investors, the firm provides money management and strategic financial services in an advisory or sub-advisory basis. Visit sheaffbrockinstitutional.com for information.
About Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC:
Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm offering innovative investment strategies that strive to enhance the portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors. The firm manages $1.038 billion in assets nationwide as of 12/31/2019. Visit sheaffbrock.com or Sheaff Brock YouTube for information.