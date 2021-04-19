PORTLAND, Ore., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of record growth in 2020, SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, announced that Anjanette Hill Mendoza will join the company as Chief Customer Officer to help accelerate scaling the business.
In this newly created executive leadership role, Hill Mendoza will report directly to Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID, and will have direct oversight for a seamless experience across all customer channels, digital transformation, and the end-to-end consumer experience.
"As we continue to exceed our goals, it's imperative that we keep the needs of our customers front and center," said Jake Weatherly, SheerID CEO. "Disruptive, category-creating companies find new ways to provide services, share expertise, and deliver value to customers. Anjanette has a proven track record and I'm confident that our customer community will benefit immensely."
Hill Mendoza will be responsible for leading SheerID's account management, customer success, best practices, and implementation teams to ensure SheerID customers realize the full benefits of the SheerID platform across industries and use cases. Hill Mendoza brings more than 25 years of customer lifecycle and success experience from working with several startups and enterprise companies.
Most recently, Hill Mendoza held the role of Head of Customer Experience for DroneDeploy where she was responsible for ensuring the customer experience from pre-sales through to renewal was successful for their 5,000 customers. Prior to that role, Hill Mendoza was the Vice President of Customer Success at Glassdoor where she transformed their international and domestic post-sales experience to scale in the enterprise space.
"SheerID has a great reputation for putting customers first. I'm thrilled to join the team to accelerate how brands can build trust with consumers through personalization practices that reward them for their unique status," said Anjanette Hill Mendoza, Chief Customer Officer at SheerID. "I'm excited to work with the entire team at SheerID to provide a truly unified and delightful end-to-end customer experience that accelerates results for our customers."
Following an outstanding 2020, SheerID grew significantly despite the COVID-19 pandemic and has now digitally verified over 70 million consumers worldwide through its platform. Bolstered by new office expansion in Europe, the business added 60 new accounts that included Peloton, Paramount+, Google Fi, AT&T Signature Lines, and many more. Overall client net retention registered at 138% in 2020 with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 64, which is considered "world-class" — the highest rating based on the index standards.
