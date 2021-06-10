PORTLAND, Ore., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands worldwide, announced the appointment of John Ewert as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Ewert will oversee all global aspects of SheerID's financial, legal, information technology, and business operations. Ewert will report directly to Jake Weatherly, SheerID''s Chief Executive Officer.
"John brings decades of executive leadership experience building teams, scaling global operations, and driving growth in world-class organizations," said Jake Weatherly, Chief Executive Officer at SheerID. "John is a tremendous addition to our leadership team. He is the perfect business partner to oversee our financial strategy, as we remain focused on growing revenue and enterprise value."
Ewert brings more than 20 years of leadership and business partnering experience across several high-growth, enterprise technology firms. Most recently, Ewert served as Nvoicepay's Chief Operating and Financial Officer where he was responsible for leading financial, engineering, and external-facing business operations.
Prior to that, Ewert served as Chief Financial and Operating Officer at AWS Elemental and over the last two decades he has served in finance and administration management roles at PwC, Sun Microsystems, Oracle Corporation, and Palo Alto Networks.
"To join SheerID at this moment is an incredibly exciting opportunity as we set out to reshape the marketing industry as a zero-party data marketing platform to help brands connect with consumers based on their identity," said Ewert. "I am glad to be part of an executive team that is so focused and passionate in meeting the evolving needs of our customers, partners, and stakeholders."
SheerID has verified over 70 million individuals and businesses worldwide through its leading digital platform, enabling brands to deliver gated, personalized offers and experiences to high-value consumer communities like students, health workers, and the military. In 2020, the company increased its market presence to 13 European countries after adding 60 new progressive consumer brands that wanted to deliver meaningful personalization to individual consumer communities.
About SheerID
SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 9,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from over 200 of the world's leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world's biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Voyager Capital, Arnold Venture Group, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, and CVC Growth Partners.
Media Contact
Matt Tatham, SheerID, 9174467227, matt.tatham@sheerid.com
SOURCE SheerID