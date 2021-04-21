ATLANTA, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter, one of the nation's Top 50 accounting and advisory firms, announced today that Sheila R. Anderson, CPA, joined the firm as a Credits & Incentives Tax Principal in the Tax practice.
"As the variety and complexity of tax incentives continues to grow, Frazier & Deeter has been adding professionals with deep expertise to our Credits & Incentives team," noted Jeremy Sperring, National Leader of Frazier & Deeter's Tax Practice. "Sheila's experience with complex tax credit and incentive opportunities makes her an excellent addition to our rapidly growing tax practice."
Anderson contributes 20 years of R&D tax credit and accounting experience with an emphasis on providing tax consulting services to companies from the mid-size privately held to the global Fortune 500. Due to her strong track record of excellent client service and expertise, Anderson has worked with clients across numerous industries, including manufacturing & distribution, consumer products, pharmaceuticals and automotive.
"I'm excited to join a rapidly growing firm like Frazier & Deeter, with such a strong reputation for client service," said Anderson. "I look forward to helping serve the firm's clients in the increasingly complicated arena of tax credits and incentives."
Prior to joining the firm, Anderson worked as a Senior Tax Manager at Deloitte. During her tenure, she was responsible for leading the proposal and implementation of R&D tax credit studies and best-practice methodologies. Anderson served as a member of the Global Investment & Innovation Incentives Tax Services Group responsible for maximizing research and experimentation tax credits.
