ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AMC Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of Shelli Vasser Gilliam, CMP, SEPC as Senior Director, Membership & Meetings.
Ms. Gilliam's wide-ranging experience in the development of membership recruitment, retention, recognition, engagement and outreach initiatives - along with her wealth of experience in meetings management - will be brought to bear on behalf of the AMC Institute and its members to deliver programming that will advance the AMC model and community.
"I'm excited to bring Shelli's diverse skill set to the AMC Institute. With her multifaceted professional experience, she is a perfect fit for not only our organization, but the AMC members we serve. She brings a deep understanding of the different areas of association management as well as the strategic benefits of meeting planning to the Institute." said Tina Wehmeir, CMP, CAE, CEO of the AMC Institute.
Prior to joining the AMC Institute, Ms. Gilliam held several, substantial roles as a meeting and events planner, supplier, and consultant working with non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other groups. She most recently worked as a consultant/business owner for nearly 10 years, where she designed and delivered B2B training programs ensuring alignment of entrepreneurs' missions with strategic business objectives and coordinated organizational resources to deliver memorable events and meetings with up to 3,200 attendees.
"It is my privilege to work for AMC Institute and with such a remarkable community of association management company leaders. Throughout my career, I have focused on the importance of building relationships with a solid foundation, membership and active involvement, community engagement, social impact, and collaboration. I am grateful for the opportunity to package together my passion and skills, and excited to dive in." said Ms. Gilliam.
Ms. Gilliam is an active member of Meeting Professionals International (MPI), and currently serves on the Potomac Chapter's executive committee as the Vice President, Membership. In July 2020, she will become President-Elect of the chapter. In May 2019, Ms. Gilliam received Smart Meetings' Smart Women in Meetings Entrepreneur Award.
For more Information:
Alisha White, Chief Marketing Officer
AMC Institute
Phone: 703.570.8954
Email: awhite@amcinstitute.org
About the AMC Institute
The AMC Institute represents 185 association management companies that manage over 1,800 associations with more than 2.8 million members full-time, and nearly 900 on a project basis. The total budget for associations managed by AMC Institute members is more than $1.5 billion. AMC Institute seeks to advance professionalism and high industry standards for association management companies through education, accreditation, and member networking opportunities. http://www.amcinstitute.org/