SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clausewitz Law Firm, PLLC proudly announces the addition of Shellie R. Reyes as a named partner in the Firm. Effective January 1, 2022, the Firm has renamed itself Clausewitz Reyes, PLLC (Clausewitz Reyes).
Ms. Reyes has a broad litigation practice representing individuals and companies in both State and Federal Court proceedings. In her practice, Ms. Reyes handles a wide variety of business and commercial disputes involving breach of contract, business torts, fiduciary duties, injunction litigation, real property rights, oil and gas, collection matters, deceptive trade practice, construction defects, and employment contracts.
Ms. Reyes also litigates and counsels on business assets and entities involved in divorce proceedings.
On the announcement of becoming a named partner, Reyes stated: "I'm honored to become a named partner and am excited about the future of our firm, which has only grown and exceeded both Tiffanie and I's expectations over the past two years. I'm looking forward to the firm's continued growth and success."
President of the Firm, Tiffanie Clausewitz, commented on Reyes' naming stating: "Shellie's elevation as a named partner is a significant milestone for the Firm. With a proven track record of achieving successful results for her clients through fair representation and collaborative relationships, Shellie has earned her clients' loyalty and her colleagues' respect. Personally, I have enjoyed working with Shellie for several years and watching her grow as both an attorney and a leader. I could not be more excited to have her partner with me to lead our Firm through its next stage of growth."
Ms. Reyes is also dedicated to serving her community. Currently, she serves on the Board of Directors for Project Transformation, Board of Directors for San Antonio Youth Literacy, and Board of Directors for Mexican American Bar Association – San Antonio. She also served on the State Bar of Texas Business Disputes Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Planning Committee for 2021.
Ms. Reyes has been recognized for her achievements in the legal field, named a Best Lawyer by Scene in S.A. Magazine every year since 2016. She has also been named a Texas Super Lawyers Rising Star for her business litigation practice in both 2020 and 2021.
Clausewitz Reyes is located at 2722 West Bitters Road, Suite 110, San Antonio, Texas 78248. Partners Tiffanie S. Clausewitz and Shellie R. Reyes, along with their legal team, provide services in the areas of business litigation, corporate law, labor & employment, real estate, estate planning & probate.
