CLEVELAND, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.34 per common share payable on June 5, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 22, 2020.
