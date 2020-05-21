CLEVELAND, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced it will hold its annual Financial Community Presentation (FCP) on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 1:00pm5:00 pm ET. The event will be conducted virtually given the COVID-19 pandemic and in keeping with current health and safety protocols. The event will include presentations and a question and answer session with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John G. Morikis and other members of executive management.

Log-in information and a more detailed agenda will be available closer to the event. If you are interested in attending, please contact Natalie Darr at investor.relations@sherwin.com.

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot®, and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,900 company-operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.sherwin.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contact:



Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.515.8682
james.r.jaye@sherwin.com  

Julie Young
Vice President, Global Corporate
Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.515.8849
corporatemedia@sherwin.com



Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
eric.r.swanson@sherwin.com





 

